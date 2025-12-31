The Tab

Sydney Sweeney has already spoken out about a The Housemaid sequel, and I am not okay

I need one NOW

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

It is officially the year of the psychological thriller. This weekend, Paul Feig’s adaptation of The Housemaid finally hit the big screen, and it’s the only thing people are talking about. Those familiar with the original Freida McFadden book are asking the only question that matters: When are we getting the sequels?

If you’ve already binged the movie and are craving more, here is everything we know about the future of the franchise.

Credit: YouTube

There are already two more books ready to be adapted

In case you didn’t know, The Housemaid isn’t just a standalone story. Freida McFadden has turned Millie’s life into a trilogy. There are currently two sequels: The Housemaid’s Secret (2023) and The Housemaid Is Watching (2024).

Without giving too much away, the second book sees Millie take a job with the Garrick family. It’s got everything we love: A tech mogul husband, a “shut-in” wife, and a house full of secrets that make the Winchester family look normal.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are ‘absolutely’ down

Credit: YouTube

The best news? The cast are ready. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sydney Sweeney (who plays Millie) teased that the future of the films is in our hands.

“I think that we’ll just have to wait and see,” Sydney said. “I hope that the audience loves the movies just like we love the books, and we can continue to hopefully share that love within more of the films.”

Even Amanda Seyfried, whose character, Nina, has a… complicated ending, wants back in. “Oh yeah, absolutely,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t sign on for anything but this one because my story ends, but they know that if they make another one, I’ll be a part of it.”

The director is ‘ready to go’

Director Paul Feig isn’t playing hard to get, either. He’s already expressed his desire to turn this into a trilogy, provided the box office numbers stay strong.

“Let’s just hope this one does well because we’re ready to do another one,” Feig told the Hollywood Reporter. Given that the film is already being described as a smash hit, it feels like a green light is only a matter of time.

Until then, we’ll be over here re-reading the books and manifesting a 2026 release date.

