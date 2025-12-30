The Tab
Er, is Winona Ryder feuding with Priah Ferguson? The viral Stranger Things rumour, clarified

Priah Ferguson has actually addressed the videos

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

You might have seen rumours on TikTok that Winona Ryder has a grudge against her Stranger Things co-star Priah Ferguson. Priah has actually spoken about this wild rumour, and clarified what really happened (hint: they’re calm).

For context, Priah Ferguson is the 19-year-old who plays Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things. I’m going to assume you know who Winona Ryder is. A few TikTok videos (and many, many X posts) claimed there were rumours that Winona Ryder didn’t like Priah. Supposedly, Priah overheard Winona telling the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, and demanded she filmed fewer scenes with Priah. The reason? The pics which Priah shares on her Instagram are apparently too revealing. Some viral videos seemed to show Priah discussing this drama in interviews during the press tour, and saying she was upset.

No, this rumour isn’t true. Priah has begun correcting people in the comment sections of Insta and TikTok posts. She’s clarified that no, she didn’t feud with Winona Ryder while they filmed Stranger Things. She commented under a video about the (untrue) feud: “This is not true! Winona is one of the kindest people I’ve met! It’s really sad that people will edit an interview of me that has no correlation to what this caption says. Please leave Winona alone! I usually ignore stuff like this, but I’m not going to let anyone come for Ms. Winona.”

priah ferguson winona ryder feud rumours

Priah has been debunking the rumours on Insta posts
(Image via Instagram)

Priah also explained how the viral videos came to be. She dug out the real interview that this clip of her was from. She wasn’t talking about Winona Ryder, or any other aspect of Stranger Things. Priah was answering a question about how she felt after her first audition for an acting role. Priah added on her story: “I don’t like when people create false narratives to have someone innocent get dragged or bashed.”

Stranger Things 5 is available to watch on Netflix now.

Featured images via Netflix.

