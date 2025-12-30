The Tab
Sadie Sink justifies why Max and Holly paused their escape to chat in Stranger Things

There is actually a sensible reason

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Did any other Stranger Things viewers shout at their TV during Max and Holly’s escape from Camazotz? After 18 months of being in a coma-like state, and several episodes of plotting, Max and Holly *finally* have a shot at escaping Vecna’s mind. Max’s last escape attempt was foiled by Vecna at the last minute. However, instead of sprinting out of there, she just hung about for a few minutes having a DMC with Holly. Thankfully, Vecna didn’t rock up this time. But plenty of Stranger Things viewers were a bit perturbed by this moment. Sadie Sink has addressed the oddness of this Stranger Things scene, and explained why Holly and Max paused to chit-chat.

 

I love how Max and Holly started their own podcast mid escape.
byu/casualnihilist_112 inStrangerThings

Sadie Sink did acknowledge that it looked a bit absurd for Holly and Max to pause in the middle of an action scene for a chinwag. When Variety asked her about this moment, she said: “The hardest part about Stranger Things is that they love a lengthy monologue in the middle of the world ending. It’s life or death stakes, but we still have time to do a heroic moment?”

She hoped to create an emotional moment between Max and Holly, which would make this scene really different to the last time Max tried to get out of Camazotz. Well, we have seen her run up hills to Running Up That Hill quite a few times now.

stranger things max and holly and the way out

Clearly, now is the time for a catch-up! Shall I put the kettle on?
(Image via Netflix)

“It was pretty easy to find because it perfectly encapsulated what their journey together had been,” she explained, “everything was leading up to that moment. One thing with the void that was important was, obviously, Max had been there before. So I was thinking, ‘How does this stand out from the last time she was trying to escape?’ The last time, she had Vecna chasing her, so it was more intense. But with Max and Holly, this felt like acceptance and relief. There was some kind of maturity to it.”

There you go. I still would have legged it and promised to debrief Holly later x

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Worst case scenario, you’ve shared a mattress with six other people

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

