Sadie Sink justifies why Max and Holly paused their escape to chat in Stranger Things

Did any other Stranger Things viewers shout at their TV during Max and Holly’s escape from Camazotz? After 18 months of being in a coma-like state, and several episodes of plotting, Max and Holly *finally* have a shot at escaping Vecna’s mind. Max’s last escape attempt was foiled by Vecna at the last minute. However, instead of sprinting out of there, she just hung about for a few minutes having a DMC with Holly. Thankfully, Vecna didn’t rock up this time. But plenty of Stranger Things viewers were a bit perturbed by this moment. Sadie Sink has addressed the oddness of this Stranger Things scene, and explained why Holly and Max paused to chit-chat.

Sadie Sink did acknowledge that it looked a bit absurd for Holly and Max to pause in the middle of an action scene for a chinwag. When Variety asked her about this moment, she said: “The hardest part about Stranger Things is that they love a lengthy monologue in the middle of the world ending. It’s life or death stakes, but we still have time to do a heroic moment?”

She hoped to create an emotional moment between Max and Holly, which would make this scene really different to the last time Max tried to get out of Camazotz. Well, we have seen her run up hills to Running Up That Hill quite a few times now.

“It was pretty easy to find because it perfectly encapsulated what their journey together had been,” she explained, “everything was leading up to that moment. One thing with the void that was important was, obviously, Max had been there before. So I was thinking, ‘How does this stand out from the last time she was trying to escape?’ The last time, she had Vecna chasing her, so it was more intense. But with Max and Holly, this felt like acceptance and relief. There was some kind of maturity to it.”

There you go. I still would have legged it and promised to debrief Holly later x

