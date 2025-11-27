The Tab

Who Mr Whatsit is in Stranger Things, and the A Wrinkle In Time book reference explained

It’s a real novel

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Stranger Things season five is finally here after a very long four year wait, and the biggest question everyone has is who is Mr Whatsit, and how does he link to the real-life book A Wrinkle In Time? Here’s a full explanation, if you’re confused.

*WARNING: There will be Stranger Things season five spoilers ahead*

Right, who is Mr Whatsit in Stranger Things season five?

We are introduced to Mr Whatsit as Holly Wheeler’s imaginary friend. However, he’s last revealed to be Vecna aka Henry Creel, the evil monster who was banished into the Upside Down. He poses as the kind man Mr Whatsit to win over Hawkins’ young kids, and the alter-ego draws inspiration from the book A Wrinkle In Time.

Credit: Netflix

Here’s how he links to the real-life book A Wrinkle In Time

A Wrinkle in Time is a 1962 young adult sci-fi novel by Madeleine L’Engle which tells the story of a girl and her brother who travel through space and time to rescue their missing dad. In the book, there’s a character called Mrs Whatsit who is kind and helps the children, but she’s actually a supernatural being with huge power who can shape shift into different things, like Vecna.

That’s not the only parallel between them either. In A Wrinkle In Time, the kids end up on a dark, dystopian planet called Camazotz which is ruled by a giant disembodied brain called “It”. This is very similar to the Upside Down, a dark dimension that mirrors the world in the Stranger Things universe.

Most Read

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

Love Is Blind’s Zack changes ‘creepy’ caption for anniversary with Bliss after backlash

This major scene cut from the Wicked: For Good movie reveals Dorothy and Elphaba’s secret bond

A Wrinkle In Time isn’t actually relevant to the season five plot, it’s just a clever little easter egg. Plus, the sixth episode, which comes out in late in December, is actually called Escape from Camazotz. The creators love to put pop culture references into the show!

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Stranger Things TV settings creator

Stranger Things creator explains what settings to put your TV on to watch season five

Stranger Things homophobic

A joke on the Stranger Things press tour has caused drama, with some calling it ‘homophobic’

The creators finally address how the Stranger Things cast have wildly out-aged their roles

Latest

Who Mr Whatsit is in Stranger Things, and the A Wrinkle In Time book reference explained

Ellissa Bain

It’s a real novel

JMS Building spray painted overnight in latest divestment protest at University of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

This marks the third time a building has been spray painted over the university’s investment policies

Manchester council promises Pride 2026 will go ahead with more community involvement

Jessica Owen

‘It’s important the community remains at the heart of Pride process’

stranger things characters in season five mike lucas dustin and will

Omg, two major Stranger Things characters were almost killed off ahead of season five?!

Claudia Cox

This would have changed so much of the plot

‘I’m unnecessarily responsible with money’: A 22-year-old’s weekly spend on £26K

Francesca Eke

Murphy breaks down a week in the wallet whilst living at home and saving for a house

MAFS

The 15 cast members who’ve remained painfully single since leaving MAFS 2025, revealed

Kieran Galpin

There’s been some movement

Stranger Things season five cursed

Scandals and boycotts: Why Stranger Things season five felt like the show had been cursed

Harrison Brocklehurst

The cast had so many dramas and controversies in the years it took to release

mary bonnet selling sunset season nine and also the dreaded flowers

Mary Bonnet *finally* addresses her controversial conduct in Selling Sunset season nine

Claudia Cox

‘I would do things differently’

Jonathan Bailey

Dear straight women: Please stop being gremlins about Jonathan Bailey’s sexuality, it’s beyond gross

Kieran Galpin

A concerning trend has emerged

Alison Hammond gets festive at Newcastle Christmas Market

Bethan King

Santa’s not the only celebrity coming to town!

Who Mr Whatsit is in Stranger Things, and the A Wrinkle In Time book reference explained

Ellissa Bain

It’s a real novel

JMS Building spray painted overnight in latest divestment protest at University of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

This marks the third time a building has been spray painted over the university’s investment policies

Manchester council promises Pride 2026 will go ahead with more community involvement

Jessica Owen

‘It’s important the community remains at the heart of Pride process’

stranger things characters in season five mike lucas dustin and will

Omg, two major Stranger Things characters were almost killed off ahead of season five?!

Claudia Cox

This would have changed so much of the plot

‘I’m unnecessarily responsible with money’: A 22-year-old’s weekly spend on £26K

Francesca Eke

Murphy breaks down a week in the wallet whilst living at home and saving for a house

MAFS

The 15 cast members who’ve remained painfully single since leaving MAFS 2025, revealed

Kieran Galpin

There’s been some movement

Stranger Things season five cursed

Scandals and boycotts: Why Stranger Things season five felt like the show had been cursed

Harrison Brocklehurst

The cast had so many dramas and controversies in the years it took to release

mary bonnet selling sunset season nine and also the dreaded flowers

Mary Bonnet *finally* addresses her controversial conduct in Selling Sunset season nine

Claudia Cox

‘I would do things differently’

Jonathan Bailey

Dear straight women: Please stop being gremlins about Jonathan Bailey’s sexuality, it’s beyond gross

Kieran Galpin

A concerning trend has emerged

Alison Hammond gets festive at Newcastle Christmas Market

Bethan King

Santa’s not the only celebrity coming to town!