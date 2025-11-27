Who Mr Whatsit is in Stranger Things, and the A Wrinkle In Time book reference explained

15 mins ago

Stranger Things season five is finally here after a very long four year wait, and the biggest question everyone has is who is Mr Whatsit, and how does he link to the real-life book A Wrinkle In Time? Here’s a full explanation, if you’re confused.

*WARNING: There will be Stranger Things season five spoilers ahead*

Right, who is Mr Whatsit in Stranger Things season five?

We are introduced to Mr Whatsit as Holly Wheeler’s imaginary friend. However, he’s last revealed to be Vecna aka Henry Creel, the evil monster who was banished into the Upside Down. He poses as the kind man Mr Whatsit to win over Hawkins’ young kids, and the alter-ego draws inspiration from the book A Wrinkle In Time.

Here’s how he links to the real-life book A Wrinkle In Time

A Wrinkle in Time is a 1962 young adult sci-fi novel by Madeleine L’Engle which tells the story of a girl and her brother who travel through space and time to rescue their missing dad. In the book, there’s a character called Mrs Whatsit who is kind and helps the children, but she’s actually a supernatural being with huge power who can shape shift into different things, like Vecna.

That’s not the only parallel between them either. In A Wrinkle In Time, the kids end up on a dark, dystopian planet called Camazotz which is ruled by a giant disembodied brain called “It”. This is very similar to the Upside Down, a dark dimension that mirrors the world in the Stranger Things universe.

A Wrinkle In Time isn’t actually relevant to the season five plot, it’s just a clever little easter egg. Plus, the sixth episode, which comes out in late in December, is actually called Escape from Camazotz. The creators love to put pop culture references into the show!

Featured image credit: Netflix