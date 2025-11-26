The Tab
Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

I unfortunately must bring your attention to a Stranger Things theory for the season five finale that might actually give a lot of oomph to a twist that will derail everything we thought we knew. Everything we thought we believed. And unfortunately, there’s a lot of legs to the theory and I fear it could actually happen. People are unhappy though because it would be such a game changer that it would lowkey feel like a betrayal. As we gear up and do our homework remembering everything before Stranger Things season five releases, here’s a deep dive into this online theory right now about a major twist that people are fuming about in case it ruins the show completely. Gulp.

The theory is going to make you mad

The crux of the theory is that nothing we’ve seen for the majority of Stranger Things’ five seasons is real. The theory suggests Will actually did die in normal circumstances in season one and they found his body in the quarry – and that was all real. All of the science fiction and horror elements of the show are explained by being all made up by none other than Mike Wheeler.

Mike has been writing a book to cope with the death of Will and the events of Stranger Things are all happening to memorialise his friend. Whilst it seems like a reach, the theory further goes on to explain how the reason Stranger Things has five seasons is because each of the seasons finale episode represents a different stage of grief. The first season is denial, second stage is anger, third is bargaining, fourth depression and finally season five is set to be acceptance.

People also think the theory has legs because the final episode of the show and the climax of season five is called The Rightside Up. Potentially revealing the truth about everything and bringing things back to reality and normalcy. I hate how well thought out this theory is honestly, and people think it would also explain some of Mike’s behaviour throughout the show and some potholes too.

Guess we’ll find out tomorrow if this Stranger Things season five finale twist theory is just fans getting carried away with themselves! I pray this is the case honestly. I can’t take it.

