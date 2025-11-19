The Tab

Caleb McLaughlin just gave a huge spoiler on Lucas’ Stranger Things ending, and it’s bad

Now I’m scared

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Season five of Stranger Things is out in a week, and Caleb McLaughlin just gave a major hint on what Lucas’ ending will be.

It’s been a long three years since the last Stranger Things season was out, and we’re finally getting an ending to the Netflix series next week. The cast have been doing interviews for the past few weeks and avoiding any spoilers like the plague. But Caleb McLaughlin may have just revealed a major spoiler for what happens to his much-loved character, Lucas.

stranger things ending, full cast with lucas

via Netflix

In an interview with Refresher, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp were asked what the hardest scene for them to film was.

“I mean, the finale I would say was genuinely the hardest thing to film for sure. It’s annoying because we can’t really talk about it, but…” Finn said.

“My finale was different, so I don’t know,” Lucas added.

This simple statement has created endless Stranger Things conspiracies.  It’s easy to guess that the finale will be super tense and dramatic, but most of us were imagining it with the whole main cast. The most popular fan theories are that Steve will sacrifice himself to save the group. But now we know that Lucas gets a different finale, it could mean Lucas will die instead, even before the big showdown.

via Netflix

Although we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, the Duffer Brothers have promised the Stranger Things finale will have all our questions answered and leave no loose ends.

“We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters,” Matt Duffer said in an interview with Variety. “This is a complete story. It’s done.”

Ross added: “When we finish a season, there’s always the safety net of ‘Oh, we get to go back to these characters. That is going to be the hardest thing to adjust to, when it’s January 1 and it’s like, ‘Oh, we don’t have that!’”

