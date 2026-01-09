GTA games will never be set anywhere in Europe again, and the reason is so annoying

3 hours ago

The core eight GTA games are mostly set in America, so lots of people have been hoping a future game would be set in Europe, but it looks like that’s never going to happen.

As hype builds for GTA 6, which just got delayed again, people have been fantasising about the possibilities of future GTA games set outside the US. So far, we’ve had games in the series set in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and San Andreas. London appeared in the OG 1997 Grand Theft Auto game, as well as a spin-off released two years later.

But it looks like that’s all we’re ever going to get. Obbe Vermeij, the ex-technical director at Rockstar North who worked on multiple GTA games, spoke to GamesHub about why GTA outside of America may never happen again.

“It’s just not realistic. I would love it, and if games still took a year to make then yeah sure, you can have a little fun, but you’re not going to get that when there’s a GTA every 12 years,” he said.

“You’re not going to set it in a new location. You don’t really need to either because the technology changes so much. Nobody is going to say that they’re not going to play GTA VI because they’ve already played Vice City. That doesn’t make sense. It’s completely different.”

I see GTA London is trending. A full generation of kids seemingly have no clue about The Getaway. The joys of playing a game set in London with real cars. pic.twitter.com/5Ek7S1rjrX — Smith (@salfordsmith61) December 5, 2023

Instead, Obbe thinks Rockstar will stick to revisiting the same cities over and over again.

“They’ll revisit New York again. They’ll go back to LA or maybe Las Vegas. I’m afraid we’re stuck in this loop of about five American cities. Let’s just get used to it.”

Although this is super disappointing, since we already know GTA 6 will be set in America again, it was unlikely we’d get a game set in Europe for another decade, considering how long these games take to make. Maybe by then they’ll have changed their minds!

Featured image via Rockstar Games/Unsplash