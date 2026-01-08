The Tab

Is a Fallout 3 and New Vegas remaster actually happening? Here’s the truth

There has been so many rumours

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Gaming

After 16 years, people are hoping Fallout 3 and New Vegas are getting remastered – but here’s the actual truth.

Rumours of a Fallout 3 remaster started after a mysterious countdown appeared on the official website

Fallout 3 first came out all the way back in 2008, and New Vegas in 2010. The games were created using a heavily modified version of Gamebryo, which Bethesda doesn’t even use anymore. Although they still look pretty cool for their time and they will always have a nostalgic vibe to them, there’s definitely plenty of room for an upgrade.

The Amazon Prime site for the Fallout TV show got an ominous update a couple of days ago, which sparked rumours on an upcoming remake. On the upper right corner of the site, theres a countdown to 4th February, and when you hover over it with your mouse it says “coming soon”. Even when people figured out this is the date of the Fallout season two finale,  they were still hopeful that this was a hint at a new game. Well, it looks like our questions have been answered.

The Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters will look incredible

Jez Corden, the executive editor for Windows Central, spotted these rumours and crushed our hopes, saying it’s not a countdown for a new Fallout game. But all hope is not lost. Jez confirmed that he’s been told a Fallout 3 and New Vegas remaster is actually coming – eventually. We don’t know the exact date, but the projects are actively being developed as we speak, and are going to be similar to the Oblivion remaster.

Oblivion Remastered used Unreal Engine 5 for its graphics, which gave the game a complete visual makeover. It took around four years to make. We’re not sure when the Fallout remastered games development process started, but judging from this timeline, it looks like we could get a new game as early as 2029. But remember, Oblivion Remastered dropped literally out of nowhere on the same day it was announced, so big things might be coming sooner than we think.

Did you get them all? The four major twists in the ending of Run Away on Netflix

Ellissa Bain

There were too many to keep up

‘Daddy no’: OnlyFans father and son drop first YouTube video together and it’s *uncomfortable*

Hayley Soen

I’m never getting that time back

gay men

Here’s the leader of the Straight Acting Brotherhood, the members’ club for insufferable gays

Kieran Galpin

They don’t refer to themselves as gay, which is very gay

Real reason David Harbour dropped out of huge new film after Stranger Things finale

Hebe Hancock

He’s had a rough year

OnlyFans twins

There’s not a lot these gay identical twins won’t do on OnlyFans, and their reason is so bad

Kieran Galpin

Erm, I guess that’s one way to explain it

Glasgow student who was caught with a gun during house party row walks free from court

Hannah Gross

Xinhang Lyu pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and having an air pistol in a public place

All the details of the French influencer Steven Bartlett just secretly got engaged to

Hayley Soen

They’ve been dating for seven years

Ross speaks out about sneakily hiding his relationship with Ellie on The Traitors

Ellissa Bain

They kept it a secret from everyone

Avoid York tourists traps and visit these top York spots instead

Charlotte Darlington

Spend 2026 exploring the independence of York with these hidden gems

