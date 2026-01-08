Is a Fallout 3 and New Vegas remaster actually happening? Here’s the truth

1 hour ago

After 16 years, people are hoping Fallout 3 and New Vegas are getting remastered – but here’s the actual truth.

Rumours of a Fallout 3 remaster started after a mysterious countdown appeared on the official website

Fallout 3 first came out all the way back in 2008, and New Vegas in 2010. The games were created using a heavily modified version of Gamebryo, which Bethesda doesn’t even use anymore. Although they still look pretty cool for their time and they will always have a nostalgic vibe to them, there’s definitely plenty of room for an upgrade.

Everyone is getting hyped again assuming this countdown is for a Fallout 3 remaster. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/BpPZuONaoo — ☢️Fallout Films (@FilmsFallout) January 6, 2026

The Amazon Prime site for the Fallout TV show got an ominous update a couple of days ago, which sparked rumours on an upcoming remake. On the upper right corner of the site, theres a countdown to 4th February, and when you hover over it with your mouse it says “coming soon”. Even when people figured out this is the date of the Fallout season two finale, they were still hopeful that this was a hint at a new game. Well, it looks like our questions have been answered.

The Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters will look incredible

Jez Corden, the executive editor for Windows Central, spotted these rumours and crushed our hopes, saying it’s not a countdown for a new Fallout game. But all hope is not lost. Jez confirmed that he’s been told a Fallout 3 and New Vegas remaster is actually coming – eventually. We don’t know the exact date, but the projects are actively being developed as we speak, and are going to be similar to the Oblivion remaster.

Fallout 3 ☢️

It just hits different.

You can see the weapon I have holstered, you don't get that with new games.

Look how dynamic and alive the Pitt environment is, people work there.

It's so bleak but inviting to explore. pic.twitter.com/bMdPvqRFuq — ZeroFoxFX 🦌 (@ZeroFoxFX) March 31, 2025

Oblivion Remastered used Unreal Engine 5 for its graphics, which gave the game a complete visual makeover. It took around four years to make. We’re not sure when the Fallout remastered games development process started, but judging from this timeline, it looks like we could get a new game as early as 2029. But remember, Oblivion Remastered dropped literally out of nowhere on the same day it was announced, so big things might be coming sooner than we think.

