Everyone’s saying it’s streaming now, so did a secret Stranger Things episode nine drop?!

The rumour that a secret Stranger Things episode nine was dropping on 7th January went more viral than anyone could have ever imagined, but did an episode actually drop? Here’s what you need to know.

It all started after people were really disappointed about the season five finale, which was left very ambiguous, and rumours of another episode called Conformity Gate began spreading. People started compiling all sorts of so-called evidence that episode eight wasn’t really the end, and a lot of it was actually really convincing.

Now, 7th January has been and gone and all kinds of posts are circling social media today telling everyone episode nine of season five is “streaming on Netflix”. There are even screenshots going around of Conformity Gate underneath episode eight on Netflix, and lots of people are announcing the new episode is “out now”. So, what the hell is going on?!

I hate to break it to you, but no secret Stranger Things episode has dropped. Episode eight really was the finale, and all rumours of a secret episode nine are 100 per cent fake. If you go on Netflix, there are still just the same eight episodes streaming, and any posts revealing otherwise are fake news. The posts look really real, but it’s all just clever editing.

Netflix was being iconically messy on 7th January and playing into the drama, sharing a photo of an open door on their Instagram Stories, which got people hoping that meant it wasn’t the end. However, they’ve now shared another photo of a closed door, seemingly confirming the door on Stranger Things is well and truly closed.

The official Stranger Things TikTok account also changed its bio to say: “ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING.”

Conformity Gate was fake. It doesn’t exist, and never did. Stranger Things is over. Everyone just needs to accept it now.

