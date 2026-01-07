It’s 7th January, so is a secret Stranger Things episode coming today?! Here’s the answer

2 hours ago

The 7th January is finally here, and everyone wants to know if a secret Stranger Things episode is coming today after the whole Conformity Gate saga. So, here’s the answer.

After the finale aired on 27th December, a rumour emerged on TikTok claiming that it wasn’t actually the last episode, and a ninth one is coming on 7th January. People have been piecing together all sorts of “evidence” that seemingly shows a secret episode is dropping today… but here’s the truth. Honestly, there’s no secret episode.

There’s literally no proof that a Stranger Things episode is coming at all. Every single bit of evidence is a massive reach and doesn’t prove anything.

Do you believe there's a secret Stranger Things episode coming to Netflix on January 7th? #conformitygate #StrangerThings5 #StrangerThings5finale pic.twitter.com/GQYkfQtkQE — Ashwin Sharma (@ashwinzero) January 7, 2026

Those countdown clocks? Fake. Dustin’s “conformity” speech? Literally doesn’t give anything away. The ambiguity of the finale? That’s the way the Duffer Brothers wanted it to be. It’s all just delusional people trying to convince themselves their favourite TV show isn’t over, when it is.

The official Netflix Stranger Things page has even seemingly responded to the rumours, changing its bio to say: “ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING.” That’s all the proof you need.

Sorry guys, there’s no secret Stranger Things episode coming on 7th January. The creators have revealed a new documentary that explores behind-the-scenes of the final season though, so as least we have that to look forward to.

There’s a rumor that a secret Stranger Things episode called Conformity Gate that’s supposed to drop January 7th. Here’s the “proof”. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Je5F4aEXbe — Shilo Joslin (@ShiloJoslin) January 5, 2026

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 is releasing on Netflix on 12th January and shows exactly how the epic final season came together.

“A decade after rewiring pop culture, Stranger Things returns for its final chapter,” the description says. “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 is a sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life — and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.”

They’ve released a trailer for it too, and it looks like it’s going to be an emotional one. Get the tissues ready.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix