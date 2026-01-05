The Tab
Wait, there’s another Stranger Things episode coming? Explaining ‘conformity gate’

It’s giving collective psychosis

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Stranger Things might have come to an unsatisfying anticlimax, but true believers of something called conformity gate are convinced there’s a secret ninth episode. Apparently, the show is over when the fandom says it’s over.

After what felt like two decades, but was actually just 10 years, Stranger Things came to an end on New Year’s Day. The storylines were *mostly* tied up, and the fate of Eleven was left up to the audience’s interpretation. It’s been hard to escape the resulting backlash.

Many people frankly hated the conclusion to the show, but now, there’s a portion of the internet that has fully convinced itself that it’s not quite over. Here’s what we know about conformity gate and whether there’s actually another Stranger Things episode on the horizon.

What is conformity gate, and how does it relate to Stranger Things?

According to conformity gate, the epilogue we saw at the end of Stranger Things was actually a mental trick played by Vecna. Yes, the same Vecna that was literally impaled and then beheaded by an axe-wielding Joyce Byers.

People have found so-called clues in the season itself, from everyone at graduation sitting with their hands in front of them, to characters breaking the fourth wall. There are literally dozens of supposed teases, each wilder than the last. As for why it’s called conformity gate, it’s all to do with the incredibly “normal” feeling of the epilogue. Everything was just a bit off, as if the characters were being forced to conform to a new reality.

It all boils down to this: The Stranger Things finale was not real.

So, is there an episode nine of Stranger Things?

So, according to the theory, we are set to get episode nine of Stranger Things on January 7. This was theorised after a post from Netflix, which tweeted “#whatnext” alongside the date. When you search the hashtag on Netflix, or if you search “season five episode nine”, it brings up Stranger Things.

But, here’s the thing: There’s been no confirmation from Netflix, and no word from the Duffer brothers. In fact, they’ve outright said they’re done with the Stranger Things story. Would they really be desperately tidying up plot holes in every interview if they had another episode coming out?

Also, why would Netflix spend god knows how much on a theatrical release if it wasn’t even the real finale?

What are people saying about the mysterious episode?

It’s reasonable to say that conformity gate has gone super viral, with posts on Twitter, TikTok, and Reddit amassing a massive amount of support and pushback. The fandom seems to be split.

“I’m just going to say, if this happens, this would be the greatest writing the world has ever seen,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Why is #conformitygate lowkey more entertaining than vol 2 and the finale.”

Other people have simply given up fighting it, as someone explained: “Giving into #conformitygate despite knowing deep down that the writers are just f**king stupid”

I don’t want to squash anyone’s dreams, but the word delusional jumps to mind.

Featured image credit: Netflix

Latest

Was Stranger Things really just a game the whole time? Here’s all the evidence you need

Ellissa Bain

I’m convinced

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

Hebe Hancock

I need more NOW

Stranger Thing

Wait, there’s another Stranger Things episode coming? Explaining ‘conformity gate’

Kieran Galpin

It’s giving collective psychosis

The ultimate 2026 ins and outs for Exeter students

Emily Thackeray

From no longer skipping 9am lectures to actually taking out the bins

Vickie Stranger Things finale

The Duffer Brothers finally explain why Vickie didn’t appear at the end of Stranger Things finale

Suchismita Ghosh

She was such a huge part of Robin’s life

Love Island winner announces baby with new girlfriend

Love Island winner announces he’s welcomed a baby with new girlfriend after shock show split

Hayley Soen

It’s been a whirlwind

Eight chilling The Simpsons predictions for 2026 that could actually come true

Ellissa Bain

The show correctly predicts so many crazy things

It’s time! Meet the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 who are back looking for love again

Hayley Soen

There are two former winners!

Drake Von

Oh god: There are new explicit teasers for the gay Bonnie Blue stunt, and they’re feral

Kieran Galpin

1,000 bottoms versus one top is getting closer

‘Scammed out of £20k’: London students forced to move out of ‘most exclusive’ student hall

Lynn Tan

Students were told to leave the luxurious student hall following a power outage

