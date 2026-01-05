Wait, there’s another Stranger Things episode coming? Explaining ‘conformity gate’

30 mins ago

Stranger Things might have come to an unsatisfying anticlimax, but true believers of something called conformity gate are convinced there’s a secret ninth episode. Apparently, the show is over when the fandom says it’s over.

After what felt like two decades, but was actually just 10 years, Stranger Things came to an end on New Year’s Day. The storylines were *mostly* tied up, and the fate of Eleven was left up to the audience’s interpretation. It’s been hard to escape the resulting backlash.

Many people frankly hated the conclusion to the show, but now, there’s a portion of the internet that has fully convinced itself that it’s not quite over. Here’s what we know about conformity gate and whether there’s actually another Stranger Things episode on the horizon.

What is conformity gate, and how does it relate to Stranger Things?

According to conformity gate, the epilogue we saw at the end of Stranger Things was actually a mental trick played by Vecna. Yes, the same Vecna that was literally impaled and then beheaded by an axe-wielding Joyce Byers.

People have found so-called clues in the season itself, from everyone at graduation sitting with their hands in front of them, to characters breaking the fourth wall. There are literally dozens of supposed teases, each wilder than the last. As for why it’s called conformity gate, it’s all to do with the incredibly “normal” feeling of the epilogue. Everything was just a bit off, as if the characters were being forced to conform to a new reality.

It all boils down to this: The Stranger Things finale was not real.

So, is there an episode nine of Stranger Things?

So, according to the theory, we are set to get episode nine of Stranger Things on January 7. This was theorised after a post from Netflix, which tweeted “#whatnext” alongside the date. When you search the hashtag on Netflix, or if you search “season five episode nine”, it brings up Stranger Things.

But, here’s the thing: There’s been no confirmation from Netflix, and no word from the Duffer brothers. In fact, they’ve outright said they’re done with the Stranger Things story. Would they really be desperately tidying up plot holes in every interview if they had another episode coming out?

Also, why would Netflix spend god knows how much on a theatrical release if it wasn’t even the real finale?

What are people saying about the mysterious episode?

the fandom when it gets to jan 7th and nothing happens and we all have a worldwide mental breakdown #conformitygate pic.twitter.com/wqNaSLkgwa — mike byers (@wilmathewise) January 3, 2026

It’s reasonable to say that conformity gate has gone super viral, with posts on Twitter, TikTok, and Reddit amassing a massive amount of support and pushback. The fandom seems to be split.

“I’m just going to say, if this happens, this would be the greatest writing the world has ever seen,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Why is #conformitygate lowkey more entertaining than vol 2 and the finale.”

Other people have simply given up fighting it, as someone explained: “Giving into #conformitygate despite knowing deep down that the writers are just f**king stupid”

I don’t want to squash anyone’s dreams, but the word delusional jumps to mind.

