The Duffer Brothers finally explain why Vickie didn’t appear at the end of Stranger Things finale

She was such a huge part of Robin’s life

After watching the Stranger Things finale, loads of people noticed the same thing: Vickie was nowhere to be seen. Despite being an important part of Robin’s story in season five, she didn’t appear in the flash-forward at all, and she wasn’t even mentioned.

So naturally, people started wondering what actually happened to her at the end of the Stranger Things finale. Did she and Robin break up? Did she move away? Or was she just forgotten? Well, the Duffer Brothers have finally cleared things up.

So, what happened to Vickie after the Stranger Things finale?

Speaking about the ending, Matt and Ross Duffer admitted they did talk about where Vickie ended up, but they deliberately chose not to spell it out on screen.

“We do that flash-forward in Mike’s story and we bring them up to a certain point,” Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. “Then we want to leave it a little bit up to the audience in terms of where these characters end up ultimately.”

In other words, Vickie’s fate is intentionally open-ended.

Ross added, “Do Robin and Vickie stay together? Maybe, maybe not.”

However, Matt Duffer was a bit more realistic about it. From his point of view, their relationship probably didn’t last much longer once high school ended.

“From my point of view and from everyone I knew in high school, what percentage of couples remain together after they leave for college? Extremely low,” he said.

He did point out that some relationships survive because they’re especially deep, but he hinted that Robin and Vickie might not fall into that category. Still, he did add a hopeful note at the end, “But you never know.”

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Letterboxd

It can be confusing, so here’s how to see your Letterboxd Wrapped for 2025

That actually explains why Vickie doesn’t appear at the graduation or in the future scenes. The show confirms long-term couples like Joyce and Hopper, and Max and Lucas, but quietly leaves others behind.

So rather than a dramatic breakup or a tragic ending, it seems Vickie simply became part of Robin’s past. A meaningful relationship, but not a forever one.

It’s a very real, very human ending, even if it’s a little bit unsatisfying.

