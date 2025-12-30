All the iconic movie references you definitely missed in Stranger Things 5, volume two

4 hours ago

Stranger Things has always worn its influences on its sleeve, and volume two is no different. Whether it’s Spielberg, classic horror, or old sci-fi stories, the final season is packed with love letters to the films that inspired it. It’s actually impressive how many movie references the Duffer Brothers squeezed into the final stretch of the show. So, here are all the biggest movie references you may have missed in Stranger Things 5, volume two.

A Wrinkle in Time

It’s technically a book reference, but with film adaptations out there, it still counts. One of the clearest nods comes from A Wrinkle in Time. Vecna’s mind prison is literally called Camazotz, which is taken straight from the book. Henry even uses the story to gain the children’s trust, telling them they’re fighting “The Black Thing”, just like in the novel.

It also fits perfectly with the older, 1950s-style world inside Henry’s mind.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Dustin once again proves he’s the group’s resident nerd by comparing the Upside Down to the shield generator on the Death Star. He even suggests destroying it the same way Han Solo did in Return of the Jedi.

The plan doesn’t quite work, but the reference might spark a fun debate about whether it’s actually the best Star Wars film.

Frankenstein

When the group decides to bring a dead Demogorgon back to life using electricity, it’s an obvious nod to Frankenstein. They even joke about it themselves, with Mike calling Robin “Frankenstein” and Robin correcting him with “It’s pronounced Fronken-steen”, a reference to Young Frankenstein.

Titanic

Nancy and Jonathan’s emotional breakup mirrors Titanic in a surprisingly subtle way. Trapped and believing they’re about to die, they finally tell each other the truth.

Nancy even jokes about spreading their weight across a table, clearly referencing the famous “could Jack fit on the door?” debate. And yes, he could. Just saying.

Jurassic Park

In episode six, Lucas and Robin hide with Max in a hospital laundry room while Demodogs stalk them. The scene feels almost identical to the raptors hunting the kids in the kitchen in Jurassic Park.

Given how often Demodogs have been compared to raptors in earlier seasons, this one feels especially deliberate.

Stranger Things 5 is available to watch on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.