The Tab
Stranger Things 5 volume two movie references

All the iconic movie references you definitely missed in Stranger Things 5, volume two

Some scenes were almost identical

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Stranger Things has always worn its influences on its sleeve, and volume two is no different. Whether it’s Spielberg, classic horror, or old sci-fi stories, the final season is packed with love letters to the films that inspired it. It’s actually impressive how many movie references the Duffer Brothers squeezed into the final stretch of the show. So, here are all the biggest movie references you may have missed in Stranger Things 5, volume two.

A Wrinkle in Time

@mishmishhy

#strangerthings5 #strangerthings #awrinkleintime

♬ Stranger Things – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

It’s technically a book reference, but with film adaptations out there, it still counts. One of the clearest nods comes from A Wrinkle in Time. Vecna’s mind prison is literally called Camazotz, which is taken straight from the book. Henry even uses the story to gain the children’s trust, telling them they’re fighting “The Black Thing”, just like in the novel.

It also fits perfectly with the older, 1950s-style world inside Henry’s mind.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

@joshy_boy22

@Star Wars @Netflix @Stranger Things #starwars #strangerthings5 #fypシ #trend

♬ original sound – 🪶 𝒴𝓷𝒿𝓸𝓈𝒽𝓎𝒃𝓸𝓎

Dustin once again proves he’s the group’s resident nerd by comparing the Upside Down to the shield generator on the Death Star. He even suggests destroying it the same way Han Solo did in Return of the Jedi.

The plan doesn’t quite work, but the reference might spark a fun debate about whether it’s actually the best Star Wars film.

Frankenstein

@bschicks

He’s a rather brilliant surgeon too!! #strangerthings #strangerthings5 #genewilder #youngfrankenstein #movie

♬ original sound – Brian

When the group decides to bring a dead Demogorgon back to life using electricity, it’s an obvious nod to Frankenstein. They even joke about it themselves, with Mike calling Robin “Frankenstein” and Robin correcting him with “It’s pronounced Fronken-steen”, a reference to Young Frankenstein.

Titanic

@conron13

That moment Jonathan and Nancy go together in the end like it should have been in Titanic. I knew that wood could hold Rose and Jack at the end of Titanic. #strangerthings5 #strangerthings #strangerthingsedit #nancywheeler #jonathanbyers @Stranger Things

♬ My Heart Will Go On (Love Theme from “Titanic”) – Céline Dion

Nancy and Jonathan’s emotional breakup mirrors Titanic in a surprisingly subtle way. Trapped and believing they’re about to die, they finally tell each other the truth.

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

lily phillips bonnie blue grossest challenges ranked

All Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips’s grossest OnlyFans challenges, ranked by ick factor

Nancy even jokes about spreading their weight across a table, clearly referencing the famous “could Jack fit on the door?” debate. And yes, he could. Just saying.

Jurassic Park

@kayleaff

Jurassic Park reference in chapter six ep of Stranger Things #strangerthings #jurassicpark

♬ Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) [2018 Remaster] – Kate Bush

In episode six, Lucas and Robin hide with Max in a hospital laundry room while Demodogs stalk them. The scene feels almost identical to the raptors hunting the kids in the kitchen in Jurassic Park.

Given how often Demodogs have been compared to raptors in earlier seasons, this one feels especially deliberate.

Stranger Things 5 is available to watch on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Stranger Things Will coming out Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp reveals the intense preparation for Will’s coming-out scene in Stranger Things 5

Vecna 12 kids Stranger Things 5

Vecna needing exactly 12 kids in Stranger Things 5 ties back to a creepy detail from season four

What Henry Creel found in the briefcase in Stranger Things 5 explains his entire origin story

Latest

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

New Year’s Eve traditions TikTok

People on TikTok are planning to try these eight unusual New Year’s Eve traditions this year

Suchismita Ghosh

Smashing plates sounds fun

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

New Year’s Eve traditions TikTok

People on TikTok are planning to try these eight unusual New Year’s Eve traditions this year

Suchismita Ghosh

Smashing plates sounds fun