The Tab

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

It’s a huge change

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Guillermo del Toro’s version of Frankenstein has finally dropped on Netflix, and while critics are calling it one of his best films yet, some people are a little less impressed, especially with the ending.

The Oscar-winning director’s long-awaited take on Mary Shelley’s classic gothic novel stars Jacob Elordi as the creature and Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein. It follows Victor’s obsession with creating life, and the tragic fallout that follows. Anyone familiar with the book will notice a big difference in how it all wraps up.

In the novel, things end on a dark note. After Victor’s wife Elizabeth is killed by the creature, he follows it all the way to the Arctic, determined to destroy it. He dies there, exhausted and broken. The monster finds his body, grieves, and vows to end his own life, which is a pretty bleak finale.

In del Toro’s film, the ending is completely reworked. This time, Victor accidentally kills Elizabeth himself while trying to attack the creature. Later, when the two finally come face to face on a frozen ship, they reconcile instead of destroying each other. Victor calls the creature his “son” and asks for forgiveness, and the monster actually gives it. The film ends with the creature freeing the trapped ship and watching the sunrise, finally at peace.

Credit: Netflix

So instead of Shelley’s devastating ending, del Toro’s film closes on a surprisingly hopeful note.

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

In an interview with Man of Many, del Toro explained that he wanted to give the story “a circular structure”. He said: “The movie starts with the sun rising on the captain, and ends with the sun rising on the creature. If he’s going to live forever, can he still welcome being alive?”

For del Toro, the change wasn’t about rewriting Shelley, it was about rethinking what it means to be human: “Imperfection is the condition of life. You will lead an imperfect life. The movie makes peace with that, with forgiveness, and with what it is to be human, to be capable of seeing the other.”

He even called it “one of my most hopeful endings, in a strange way”.

Credit: Netflix

Not everyone agrees. Some people have called the ending “too soft” and “unfaithful” to Shelley’s gothic tone. Others questioned why the movie closes with a quote from Lord Byron, a friend of Shelley’s husband, rather than Shelley herself.

In the end, del Toro’s Frankenstein may not follow Shelley’s story to the letter, but it keeps her spirit alive by asking the same timeless question: What does it really mean to be human?

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Film Netflix Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Amy Bradley’s ex-boyfriend speaks out for the first time ever and shares his theory

‘I just think he’s metro’: Annie from Love Is Blind talks speculation on Nick’s sexuality

Frankenstein del Toro close book

Mary Shelley expert reveals how close Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is to the original book

Latest

Update a year after a ‘severed head’ was found on Edinburgh’s Cowgate

Hugo Donnelly

Michael Leneghan died last year after being struck by a bus on Cowgate

Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I blame Trump

selling the oc cast qho quit last season

Why so many Selling The OC cast quit last season, and what they’re up to now instead

Claudia Cox

Some of these excuses are extra flimsy

Pluribus zombie apocalypse

Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan explains how the show is lowkey a zombie apocalypse drama

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘The difference is, these people aren’t zombies’

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

Hebe Hancock

It’s a huge change

A look at Steven aka Player 183’s poker career and life after Squid Game: The Challenge

Ellissa Bain

Everyone wants him to be eliminated

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Aman Kaur

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

Guys, the ‘You Left’ TikTok song isn’t new – here’s where it originally came from

Francesca Eke

I LEFT MY HOME

Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

Jamie Calder

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so overproduced

Update a year after a ‘severed head’ was found on Edinburgh’s Cowgate

Hugo Donnelly

Michael Leneghan died last year after being struck by a bus on Cowgate

Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I blame Trump

selling the oc cast qho quit last season

Why so many Selling The OC cast quit last season, and what they’re up to now instead

Claudia Cox

Some of these excuses are extra flimsy

Pluribus zombie apocalypse

Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan explains how the show is lowkey a zombie apocalypse drama

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘The difference is, these people aren’t zombies’

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

Hebe Hancock

It’s a huge change

A look at Steven aka Player 183’s poker career and life after Squid Game: The Challenge

Ellissa Bain

Everyone wants him to be eliminated

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Aman Kaur

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

Guys, the ‘You Left’ TikTok song isn’t new – here’s where it originally came from

Francesca Eke

I LEFT MY HOME

Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

Jamie Calder

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so overproduced