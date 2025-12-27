It’s time to lock in: Here are the 10 best hidden study spots in Exeter

15 hours ago

Finding the ideal study space is crucial for a 10/10 lock in session. While some of us find it easiest to crack-on in our bedrooms, others find it easier to focus on campus or off campus in a cafe.

Looking for some inspiration? You’ve come to the right place: Here are some of the best study spaces around Exeter!

1. On campus: Floor seven of the Physics tower

Please don’t be put off by the daunting STEM aura. The Physics building is a fab place to study. It’s pleasantly quiet and you can see the whole city from it, what’s not to love?

I had a close friend who always swore by this particular study spot. It has amazing round tables perfect for group projects and lots of plug sockets. It’s similar to the Camper Cafe in Queen’s, with a mix of tables and stools, but much less social and chaotic!

Gets bonus points because it doesn’t have a cafe… far too risky for my bank account.

Rating: 10/10, no notes.

2. Off campus: The Tiny Tasting Room

Nestled in between the Cornish Bakery and Sketchers, this place is cute, warm, and above all, tasty. I mean, what’s not to love?

From delicious food to energising coffee, the Tiny Tasting Room is the perfect study space. It looks quite small from downstairs, but upstairs you’ll find a really beautiful seating area. It feels like a wonderful mix of a homely kitchen in a farmhouse and an urban meeting place. It really is a sanctuary!

Rating: 8/10.

3. On campus: Peter Chalk Cafe

Peter Chalk can get pretty busy, but later in the day, or early in the morning (if you can stomach getting up before 10am) it’s a pretty great spot for a study sesh.

It’s not always the best for group study because it caters more towards high-stools facing out of the window, but it’s wonderful none-the-less. Honestly, I much prefer studying here rather than more social spaces like the Queen’s Cafe, because I usually chose to study alone and intermittently people watch from their windows!

Rating: A solid 7.5/10.

4. Off campus: Sacred Grounds

Vegan, tasty coffee, indie – what’s not to love? Seriously, this place has me believing I could go full-time vegan. I certainly could off of their delicious cuisine, but left to my own devices I’m not so sure.

Bonus points for being wonderfully close to Bookbag, an indie bookshop. Grab a vegan latte and a book from Bookbag’s curated shelves, and you have yourself the perfect outing.

Rating: 9.5/10.

5. On campus: The Forum Library

The Forum Library can get insanely busy at times, but late at night it is secured by swipe-card doors and feels very zen and safe.

On the lowest floor you’ll find a really fabulous study space, although between 2am and 5am it starts to feel a little like a liminal space. Or perhaps it’s just the shocking amount of caffeine one tends to consume while pulling an all nighter that makes it feel that way? Either way, it’s a great study space.

Rating: 9/10.

6. Off campus: Waterstones Cafe

Waterstone’s cafe never gets too busy in my opinion, probably because it is tucked away upstairs. Defo a shout for English students and the like who might want to add to their read list while studying there.

I’d give it a higher rating, but I’m docking it a point or two because it’s not indie or independent.

Rating: 7/10.

7. On campus: INTO building

It’s spacious, welcoming, and not too busy. Also, there’s plenty of natural light! It’s also a fairly new building which gives it a much fancier vibe.

Am I on campus, or in some intimidating corporate building? If you want to make it all the way to corporate level, you’re reminded to study harder while in the INTO building.

Rating: Definitely a 9/10.

8. Off campus: Cathedral Cafe

The Cathedral has a little-known cafe in the newly-restored cloisters. You’ll supporting Exeter’s rich heritage when you buy a coffee here, and it is generally quiet in the week and offers a very inspiring surrounding!

Rating: 9.5/10.

9. On campus: Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies

This one sounds like a bit of a curveball – it’s uphill, a smaller building, and a bit out of the way. But, boy, is it cool!

The floor is either marble or something close to it, and there’s water features too. Am I in a spa, a luxury hotel, or somewhere beautiful over-seas? The interior of the building is certainly inspired by the rich history this building houses and I genuinely can’t think of a better place to study. Zen, calming, and very welcoming.

Rating: 12/10.

10. Off campus: Your own place

This can’t be understated. In first year, in my dorm in St Germans, I spent a lot of time at my desk working.

When you study from home, snacks are nearby in the kitchen, so no expensive coffee bought elsewhere, and there’s no distractions. Second year had me studying at the house’s dining table while my four flatmates were elsewhere, and third and fourth year saw me studying on my own couch with ‘Downton Abbey’ on in the background, or perhaps my hundredth rewatch of ‘Titanic’.

I also get to wear my pyjamas, my favourite bright pink ‘Barbie’ hoodie, and my slippers. I want to wear my hair in a messy top-knot and not wear any makeup? Dare-I-say, wear my glasses? I can without shame. My favourite ramen is waiting for me in the kitchen and there’s no waisted travelling time to-and-from study spots.

These days, my bearded dragon glares at me through her tank door. I’m watching you, her eyes seem to say, are you scrolling on TikTok instead of studying?

Honestly, the peer-pressure from my house-hold pet does the trick.

Rating: 15/10.