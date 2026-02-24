The 25 UK universities that get drastically fewer applications than they used to

Erm, nobody wants to go to uni in Bournemouth anymore

3 hours ago

It’s a pretty common take in 2026 that degrees are overrated, and UK universities aren’t what they used to be, and the youths should all stop studying and get jobs, etc, etc. Well, it seems some students are taking this advice. Although the total number of applications to UK unis did rise by a measly 1.5 per cent in 2025, loads of UK unis got drastically fewer applications than the year before. Er, I guess these unis are officially in their unpopular eras.

The UK university that saw the biggest drop-off in applications in 2025 was actually the University of the Built Environment (which was called the College of Estate Management until summer 2025). This uni did 31.8 per cent fewer undergrad applications – but because the numbers were under 100, it didn’t feel fair to compare this uni to the others. Barring that, the unis with the biggest decline in applications were Richmond American University and the University for the Creative Arts. Um, perhaps graphic design is no longer Gen Z’s passion?

Both of the big unis in Bournemouth got way less interest from students. Applications to Bournemouth Uni plummeted from 20,370 to 17,785. At Arts University Bournemouth, applications dropped by 8.7 per cent.

These stats all come from UCAS, and refer to mainstream undergraduate applications from the 2025 admissions cycle (that’s the cohort who are freshers right now) and the 2024 admissions cycle. About a third of undergrads in Scotland don’t apply through UCAS (although pretty much everybody else does), so aren’t included in these figures. So, here are the 25 UK unis that got drastically fewer applications last year: 25. Goldsmiths, University of London Down 7.5 per cent, from 9,665 in 2024 to 8,940 in 2025. 24. University of Bradford Down 8.0 per cent, from 11,530 in 2024 to 10,605 in 2025. =22. Arts University Bournemouth Down 8.7 per cent, from 5,655 in 2024 to 5,160 in 2025. =22. University of Greater Manchester (previously known as the University of Bolton) Down 8.7 per cent, from 7,480 in 2024 to 6,830 in 2025. 21. University of Hull Down 9.1 per cent, from 11,685 in 2024 to 10,620 in 2025. 20. University of Wales Trinity Saint David Down 9.2 per cent, from 3,325 in 2024 to 3,020 in 2025. 19. University of Sussex Down 10.0 per cent, from 18,690 in 2024 to 16,825 in 2025. 18. Liverpool Hope University Down 10.3 per cent, from 11,505 in 2024 to 10,325 in 2025. 17. Birkbeck, University of London Down 10.7 per cent, from 6,100 in 2024 to 5,445 in 2025. 16. University of Kent Down 11.3 per cent, from 20,215 in 2024 to 17,940 in 2025. 15. University of Northampton Down 11.6 per cent, from 12,060 in 2024 to 10,660 in 2025. 14. UWE Bristol (University of the West of England Bristol) Down 11.4 per cent, from 30,470 in 2024 to 26,980 in 2025. 13. Royal Agricultural University Down 12.2 per cent, from 1,285 in 2024 to 1,125 in 2025. 12. University of Buckingham Down 12.3 per cent, from 1,320 in 2024 to 1,160 in 2025. 11. Bournemouth University Down 12.7 per cent, from 20,370 in 2024 to 17,785 in 2025. 10. Arts University Plymouth Down 13.4 per cent, from 1,640 in 2024 to 1,420 in 2025. 9. Ravensbourne University London Down 14.0 per cent, from 4,275 in 2024 to 3,675 in 2025. 8. Aberystwyth University Down 14.4 per cent, from 10,565 in 2024 to 9,040 in 2025. 7. Middlesex University Down 14.7 per cent, from 14,850 in 2024 to 12,670 in 2025. 6. Falmouth University Down 14.8 per cent, from 8,200 in 2024 to 6,990 in 2025. 5. University of Winchester Down 17.0 per cent, from 9,710 in 2024 to 8,060 in 2025. 4. University of East London Down 17.4 per cent, from 17,040 in 2024 to 14,080 in 2025. 3. Buckinghamshire New University Down 19.3 per cent, from 9,715 in 2024 to 7,840 in 2025. 2. University for the Creative Arts Down 20.9 per cent, from 6,848 in 2024 to 5,410 in 2025. 1. Richmond American University London Down 28.5 per cent from 375 in 2024 to 270 in 2025.