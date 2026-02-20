The Tab
uk uni cities accommodation halls

The 10 hardest uni cities for students to find accommodation in, revealed

Good luck, Manchester students

Claudia Cox | News

Getting into semi-decent student accommodation is often tougher than getting into uni. It’s an all-too-common experience for students at UK unis to spend a small fortune on a room which make Harry Potter’s cupboard look luxurious. The odds are really stacked against students trying to find accommodation in certain uni cities.

The student accommodation site Amber worked out how in-demand halls are in different uni cities. The trickiest place to nab a room is Manchester. An alarming 98 per cent of student accommodation bedrooms were filled-up in term-time. Good luck with finding an available bedroom there.

Alarmingly, all 10 of the cities on this list contain a Russell Group university (the University of Warwick is really in Coventry, remember). London even has five Russell Group unis. If accommodation near a uni is scarce and super spenny, then it’s trickier for students from less privileged backgrounds to live there. This could make it even harder for these students to attend the most prestigious unis, where grads often get the best jobs. *Sighs*.

uni student accommodation london

I dread to think how much these halls in London cost

These stats are all from Amber’s 2026 report, and refer to how much of the purpose-built student accommodation in each city was occupied in summer 2025. The higher the occupancy rate is, than the tougher it will be for students to find an available room. When students have limited options, they’re likelier to resort to rooms that aren’t really affordable, or are just a bit grim.

So, here are the hardest UK uni cities to find student accommodation in:

10. Nottingham – 83 per cent occupied

9. Sheffield – 84 per cent occupied

8, Coventry – 88 per cent occupied

7. Leeds – 90 per cent occupied

6. Cardiff – 91 per cent occupied

A Cardiff student who actually found space in halls

A Cardiff student who actually found space in halls

5. Newcastle – 93 per cent occupied

4. Liverpool – 94 per cent occupied

3. Birmingham – 97 per cent occupied

2. London – 97 per cent occupied

1. Manchester – 98 per cent occupied

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

More on: Rent Russell Group University
Claudia Cox | News

Read Next

All the UK unis that are cutting back arts and humanities courses in 2026 to save money

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Latest

Flip or flop? We rate Lancaster University students’ pancakes

Erin Malik

Some of these might give Gordon Ramsay a heart attack

Burnout isn’t a badge of honour: A students guide to slowing down in semester two

Annabel Crumpton

End of year exams are looming, here’s how to manage the stress

Review: In its performative male contest, the Cambridge Union isn’t in on the joke

Alexander Newman

Too long, occasionally funny, your future husband probably wasn’t there

Multiple Manchester universities facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Jessica Owen

170,000 UK students are involved in the claim

Why semester two feels different: Life at the Uni of York

Faye Robinson

New semester, new experiences ready to be lived…

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart

‘It’s familial love’: Eric Dane’s wife on why they stopped their divorce after his diagnosis

Claudia Cox

She filed for divorce in 2018, but withdrew proceedings in March

The transformation Lucinda Strafford has had before and after Love Island

Before Love Island to now: A look at just how much Lucinda has transformed over the years

Hayley Soen

You can tell she’s always wanted to be an influencer

Love Is Blind’s Chris tries desperately to defend *that* pilates comment about Jessica

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s blaming it on ‘pheromones’

Chris d

‘I hung up’: Chris’ ex exposes his manic 12-minute phone rant from AFTER filming Love Is Blind

Kieran Galpin

The most confusing 12 minutes of my life

Here’s exactly how much money KCL students could claim back as compensation for Covid

Isabella Zbucki

King’s College London is one of many UK universities facing legal action over disrupted teaching

Flip or flop? We rate Lancaster University students’ pancakes

Erin Malik

Some of these might give Gordon Ramsay a heart attack

Burnout isn’t a badge of honour: A students guide to slowing down in semester two

Annabel Crumpton

End of year exams are looming, here’s how to manage the stress

Review: In its performative male contest, the Cambridge Union isn’t in on the joke

Alexander Newman

Too long, occasionally funny, your future husband probably wasn’t there

Multiple Manchester universities facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Jessica Owen

170,000 UK students are involved in the claim

Why semester two feels different: Life at the Uni of York

Faye Robinson

New semester, new experiences ready to be lived…

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart

‘It’s familial love’: Eric Dane’s wife on why they stopped their divorce after his diagnosis

Claudia Cox

She filed for divorce in 2018, but withdrew proceedings in March

The transformation Lucinda Strafford has had before and after Love Island

Before Love Island to now: A look at just how much Lucinda has transformed over the years

Hayley Soen

You can tell she’s always wanted to be an influencer

Love Is Blind’s Chris tries desperately to defend *that* pilates comment about Jessica

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s blaming it on ‘pheromones’

Chris d

‘I hung up’: Chris’ ex exposes his manic 12-minute phone rant from AFTER filming Love Is Blind

Kieran Galpin

The most confusing 12 minutes of my life

Here’s exactly how much money KCL students could claim back as compensation for Covid

Isabella Zbucki

King’s College London is one of many UK universities facing legal action over disrupted teaching