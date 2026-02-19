The Tab

All the UK unis which are cutting back arts and humanities courses in 2026 to save money

Er, one Russell Group uni has suspended over 40 courses

Claudia Cox | News

Unis across the UK are making drastic cuts to arts and humanities courses in 2026. Most universities are struggling with their finances, due to increased running costs and a drop in international students. Even prestigious Russell Group unis are resorting to cutting arts courses.

University of Bristol

The uni has opened a new voluntary severance scheme for the humanities and modern languages department. Staff have three weeks to choose whether to resign in exchange for nine months’ pay.

In January 2026, management told the Modern Languages School to save £1 million by August 2026, and £3 million by 2028.

A spokesperson for the university said: “As part of a prudent, measured approach to managing our finances, we routinely take planned and focussed actions where necessary due to changing student demand and reducing research income streams, while routinely seeking opportunities to deliver our services more effectively and efficiently. This includes identifying ways to reduce our non-pay spending.”

Bristol Uni students, looking fairly stressed university cutting arts humanities

Bristol Uni students, looking fairly stressed

London Metropolitan University

This London uni plans to cut more than 100 jobs across several departments. This includes roles in School of Art, Architecture and Design, the Computing and Digital Media department (which includes film, journalism and music) and the School of Social Sciences and Professions (including international relations and politics).

The UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “The university has a proud history of educating people that don’t always get the chance to access higher education, but this is being put at risk by these proposals.”

A spokesperson told Times Higher Education the uni was dealing with “a very challenging financial environment shaped by rising costs and changes to government policy”. Apparently, management will “minimise compulsory redundancies wherever possible”.

University of Leicester

The University of Leicester campus unis cutting arts humanities(Credit: NotFromUtrecht)

The University of Leicester campus
(Credit: NotFromUtrecht)

At the end of 2025, Leicester proposed huge cuts. The uni is currently consulting on whether to go ahead with all these course closures and redundancies.

The plan is to axe the whole film studies department, and the whole modern languages department.

The uni also aims to whittle down the staff in the history department in order to save £500,000. The chemistry department will join up with the School of Geography, Geology and the Environment.

University of Nottingham

Er, so Notts has suspended intake for more than 40 courses across 15 different subject areas that aren’t as ‘financially viable’. Current students can finish their degrees, but freshers can’t sign up for next year. Management are considering closing these courses permanently.

The plans affect lots of arts and humanities degrees, including American and Canadian studies, the undergrad education course, MArch architecture design and build, modern languages, music, social work and theology.

A spokesperson for the University of Nottingham said: “Over the past 18 months, we have been developing a clear set of proposals that will guide the size and shape of our organisation and ensure our university continues to be a global leader in education, innovation, student success and research.”

America's Next Top Model winners now

A nosy look into the lives of America’s Next Top Model winners, and where they are now

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them have moved away from modelling

All the UK unis which are cutting back arts and humanities courses in 2026 to save money

Claudia Cox

Er, one Russell Group uni has suspended over 40 courses

wealthiest celebrity couples 2026

Ka-ching: A nosy look at the wealthiest celebrity couples of 2026 and how much they’re worth

Suchismita Ghosh

Three of them are worth over a billion dollars

Teviot to reopen on March the 4th

Kitty Messer

After being closed for almost three years Teviot Row House is finally reopening next week

Jutta Leerdam’s cheeky gold medal celebration could land her a huge $1 million Nike payout

Hebe Hancock

She could also be fined for the move

The weekly spend of a ‘cautiously optimistic’ young professional earning £27k in Manchester

Francesca Eke

Amira doesn’t receive any financial support and is saving for a solo trip to Japan

Chris

Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he said he was going on a work trip when it was actually reality TV

‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he’s got this many

King Charles spotted outside KCL Strand Campus the same day as his brother Andrew’s arrest

Isabella Zbucki

The King was attending London Fashion Week

Ex-Love Islander and friend of Millie shares honest take on her relationship with Zac

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s hard to watch her be affectionate with someone else’

