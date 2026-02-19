All the UK unis which are cutting back arts and humanities courses in 2026 to save money

3 hours ago

Unis across the UK are making drastic cuts to arts and humanities courses in 2026. Most universities are struggling with their finances, due to increased running costs and a drop in international students. Even prestigious Russell Group unis are resorting to cutting arts courses.

University of Bristol

The uni has opened a new voluntary severance scheme for the humanities and modern languages department. Staff have three weeks to choose whether to resign in exchange for nine months’ pay.

In January 2026, management told the Modern Languages School to save £1 million by August 2026, and £3 million by 2028.

A spokesperson for the university said: “As part of a prudent, measured approach to managing our finances, we routinely take planned and focussed actions where necessary due to changing student demand and reducing research income streams, while routinely seeking opportunities to deliver our services more effectively and efficiently. This includes identifying ways to reduce our non-pay spending.”

London Metropolitan University

This London uni plans to cut more than 100 jobs across several departments. This includes roles in School of Art, Architecture and Design, the Computing and Digital Media department (which includes film, journalism and music) and the School of Social Sciences and Professions (including international relations and politics).

The UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “The university has a proud history of educating people that don’t always get the chance to access higher education, but this is being put at risk by these proposals.”

A spokesperson told Times Higher Education the uni was dealing with “a very challenging financial environment shaped by rising costs and changes to government policy”. Apparently, management will “minimise compulsory redundancies wherever possible”.

University of Leicester

At the end of 2025, Leicester proposed huge cuts. The uni is currently consulting on whether to go ahead with all these course closures and redundancies.

The plan is to axe the whole film studies department, and the whole modern languages department.

The uni also aims to whittle down the staff in the history department in order to save £500,000. The chemistry department will join up with the School of Geography, Geology and the Environment.

University of Nottingham

Er, so Notts has suspended intake for more than 40 courses across 15 different subject areas that aren’t as ‘financially viable’. Current students can finish their degrees, but freshers can’t sign up for next year. Management are considering closing these courses permanently.

The plans affect lots of arts and humanities degrees, including American and Canadian studies, the undergrad education course, MArch architecture design and build, modern languages, music, social work and theology.

A spokesperson for the University of Nottingham said: “Over the past 18 months, we have been developing a clear set of proposals that will guide the size and shape of our organisation and ensure our university continues to be a global leader in education, innovation, student success and research.”

