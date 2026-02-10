The Tab
university of bristol a russell group uni where staff will strike in 2026

Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

Two Russell Group unis are striking in February

Claudia Cox | News

At this point, it might be quicker to list the UK universities where staff haven’t voted to strike in 2026. Even the UK’s illustrious Russell Group unis have made big budget cuts which lecturers aren’t happy with. Here’s a handy guide to every Russell Group uni where staff have confirmed they will go on strike in 2026.

University of Bristol

Support staff at Bristol are walking out from Tuesday 10th February to Friday 12th February. This includes administrators, librarians, IT workers and maintenance staff. Staff are protesting over pay. They just refused a 1.4 per cent pay rise.

The UNISON head of education, Mike Short, said: “University workers have suffered years of below-inflation pay offers. So for bosses to come to the table with just 1.4 per cent is nothing short of an insult.”

Union members are unimpressed that Bristol’s vice-chancellor received a three per cent raise.

The University of Bristol said: “We fully respect the right of our union members to act where they feel strongly about issues that affect them… We do not anticipate this strike action will impact teaching and assessment.”

Durham University

A dramatic picture of Durham university russell group unis strike 2026

A dramatic picture of Durham

The University College Union (UCU) announced on 9th February that Durham staff had voted to strike.

Union members are protesting over their working conditions. Durham Uni cut more than 250 jobs, and remaining staff feel their workloads are “increasingly untenable”.

The union has called on management to rule out compulsory redundancies until the end of 2027, and to change the contracts of hourly paid staff.

Durham University said: “We are disappointed that members of Durham UCU have voted in favour of industrial action, which is without justification. Many of those who voted in the ballot voted for no action… All students will be appropriately supported, including minimising any impact on those who are affected by this action.”

The uni reiterated that it currently has no plans for compulsory redundancies.

Imperial College London

Staff have an ongoing pay dispute with Imperial College London. Following protests in autumn 2025, members of three unions have confirmed more strike action. Staff will walk out on 12th February, 16th February and 24th February. Unite has warned of further action if the uni doesn’t resolve the issue with pay.

Union members are unimpressed the uni offered a two per cent pay raise while RPI inflation is 4.2 per cent. Staff who plan to strike feel that the Russell Group uni is wealthy enough to increase their pay for 2026.

The uni ended the 2024/2025 year with a surplus of £131 million, while many other Russell Group universities reported large deficits.

Imperial College London said: “The university fully respects and will not seek to undermine the right of our staff to take industrial action and to withdraw their labour.”

It continued: “We’re working hard to mitigate the impact on teaching and assessment activities.”

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

More on: Industrial Action Russell Group University
Claudia Cox | News

Read Next

state school oxbridge eton lae

A London state school is actually beating Eton College at landing Oxbridge offers

most oversubscribed russell group unis university of edinburgh

The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate

ws world univeristy rankings europe 2026 a smiley student in london

The first university league table of 2026 is here – here’s where UK unis rank in Europe

Latest

It’s messy, so here’s Glorilla and sister Victoria ‘Sacrface’ Woods full beef explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth for a week now

Everything we know about Lucy Letby’s parents, including their heartbreaking statement in full

Hebe Hancock

They have always maintained her innocence

10 songs in other languages we NEED in Durham clubs

Chéryl Osch

Listen up, DJ Dave and John Klute x

Swansea University implements a reusable cup scheme in hope of phasing out disposable cups

Emily Armitage

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year

university of bristol a russell group uni where staff will strike in 2026

Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

Claudia Cox

Two Russell Group unis are striking in February

Bulletproof

Was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?! People have spotted ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

MAGA came out in force against his show

‘I can’t believe he’s done this to me’: Lauren reacts to Harrison on All Stars and she’s livid

Hayley Soen

She called it ‘cruel’ and ‘painful’

Family and colleagues of Cardiff University academic who died falling off a building speak out

Mischa Denney-Richards

Curtis’ manager described him as a ‘truly talented physicist’ and a ‘kind’ person

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Hebe Hancock

I’m getting rid of mine

I’m Lucy Letby’s childhood best friend and this is why I know she’s innocent

Ellissa Bain

‘It is the most out-of-character accusation’

It’s messy, so here’s Glorilla and sister Victoria ‘Sacrface’ Woods full beef explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth for a week now

Everything we know about Lucy Letby’s parents, including their heartbreaking statement in full

Hebe Hancock

They have always maintained her innocence

10 songs in other languages we NEED in Durham clubs

Chéryl Osch

Listen up, DJ Dave and John Klute x

Swansea University implements a reusable cup scheme in hope of phasing out disposable cups

Emily Armitage

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year

university of bristol a russell group uni where staff will strike in 2026

Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

Claudia Cox

Two Russell Group unis are striking in February

Bulletproof

Was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?! People have spotted ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

MAGA came out in force against his show

‘I can’t believe he’s done this to me’: Lauren reacts to Harrison on All Stars and she’s livid

Hayley Soen

She called it ‘cruel’ and ‘painful’

Family and colleagues of Cardiff University academic who died falling off a building speak out

Mischa Denney-Richards

Curtis’ manager described him as a ‘truly talented physicist’ and a ‘kind’ person

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Hebe Hancock

I’m getting rid of mine

I’m Lucy Letby’s childhood best friend and this is why I know she’s innocent

Ellissa Bain

‘It is the most out-of-character accusation’