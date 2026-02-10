Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

2 hours ago

At this point, it might be quicker to list the UK universities where staff haven’t voted to strike in 2026. Even the UK’s illustrious Russell Group unis have made big budget cuts which lecturers aren’t happy with. Here’s a handy guide to every Russell Group uni where staff have confirmed they will go on strike in 2026.

University of Bristol

Support staff at Bristol are walking out from Tuesday 10th February to Friday 12th February. This includes administrators, librarians, IT workers and maintenance staff. Staff are protesting over pay. They just refused a 1.4 per cent pay rise.

The UNISON head of education, Mike Short, said: “University workers have suffered years of below-inflation pay offers. So for bosses to come to the table with just 1.4 per cent is nothing short of an insult.”

Union members are unimpressed that Bristol’s vice-chancellor received a three per cent raise.

The University of Bristol said: “We fully respect the right of our union members to act where they feel strongly about issues that affect them… We do not anticipate this strike action will impact teaching and assessment.”

Durham University

The University College Union (UCU) announced on 9th February that Durham staff had voted to strike.

Union members are protesting over their working conditions. Durham Uni cut more than 250 jobs, and remaining staff feel their workloads are “increasingly untenable”.

The union has called on management to rule out compulsory redundancies until the end of 2027, and to change the contracts of hourly paid staff.

Durham University said: “We are disappointed that members of Durham UCU have voted in favour of industrial action, which is without justification. Many of those who voted in the ballot voted for no action… All students will be appropriately supported, including minimising any impact on those who are affected by this action.”

The uni reiterated that it currently has no plans for compulsory redundancies.

Imperial College London

Staff have an ongoing pay dispute with Imperial College London. Following protests in autumn 2025, members of three unions have confirmed more strike action. Staff will walk out on 12th February, 16th February and 24th February. Unite has warned of further action if the uni doesn’t resolve the issue with pay.

Union members are unimpressed the uni offered a two per cent pay raise while RPI inflation is 4.2 per cent. Staff who plan to strike feel that the Russell Group uni is wealthy enough to increase their pay for 2026.

The uni ended the 2024/2025 year with a surplus of £131 million, while many other Russell Group universities reported large deficits.

Imperial College London said: “The university fully respects and will not seek to undermine the right of our staff to take industrial action and to withdraw their labour.”

It continued: “We’re working hard to mitigate the impact on teaching and assessment activities.”

