A London state school is actually beating Eton College at landing Oxbridge offers

62 sixth-formers got Oxbridge offers in 2026

Claudia Cox | News

An unexpected London state school is actually beating top private schools – including Eton College – at Oxbridge offers.

A huge 62 students at the London Academy of Excellence (LAE) have just landed Oxbridge offers. 23 sixth-formers got offers for the University of Oxford on 13th January, and 39 more received offers for the University of Cambridge on 26th January. Another four pupils may start Cambridge’s foundation year programme. So, approximately a quarter of the year group will go off to Oxford or Cambridge in October. This is a new record for the school.

This state school’s students secured a similar amount of Oxbridge offers to many of the UK’s most prestigious (and expensive) private schools this year, according to The Times. St Paul’s School (which charges £53,943 a year) acquired 65 offers, and Westminster School (where fees reach £65,976) landed 75.

In recent years, Eton College has obtained fewer Oxbridge offers than LAE’s huge 62. Pupils got 51 offers in 2024, and 48 in 2023.

Approximately half of LAE’s Oxbridge offer holders have faced significant barriers during their studies, such as financial hardship, being in care, or having caring responsibilities for family members.

Freshers matriculating at the University of Cambridge

Freshers matriculating at the University of Cambridge

LAE is in Stratford, in east London. It’s a selective sixth-form school, with a strong emphasis on helping teenagers from less privileged backgrounds. Four private “partner schools” support LAE: Brighton College, Caterham School, Eton College and Forest School.

The school achieves high exam results. In 2025, more than two thirds of A-Level grades were A*s or As for the seventh year in a row. On average, 80 per cent of leavers go to Russell Group universities.

6.4 per cent of schoolchildren in the UK are at private schools. However, in the 2024 admissions cycle, 32.6 per cent of UK undergrads at Oxford came from private schools, and 29.0 per cent of Cambridge students did.

Featured image of the London Academy of Excellence via Google Maps.

