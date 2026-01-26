Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for
This month, stressed-out sixth-form students across the world will be waiting to hear if they’ve got into the University of Cambridge or the University of Oxford. Their odds of success vary wildly depending on which subject they picked. There is a huge difference in the offer rates for the easiest and hardest Oxbridge courses.
The absolute hardest Oxbridge course to get an offer for is Economics and Management at the University of Oxford. Not only do candidates have to pretend to find that subject interesting, but they have to fend off lots of competition. Only 6.0 per cent of students get an offer. At the other end, the easiest Oxbridge course to land an offer for is currently the four-year Classics course at Cambridge (that’s for people who haven’t studied ancient Greek or Latin before).
Remember, not everybody who nabs an offer will automatically go to Oxbridge. When making offers, each department has to take into account how many students may turn down their place, and how many might not get the requested grades. This can very lots from subject to subject. Cambridge courses usually ask for more A*s at A-Level than the equivalent Oxford courses.
These stats all refers to the current freshers. That’s the batch of students who sent in their applications in autumn 2024, received their offers in January 2025, then started in October 2025. I promise that this is the most up-to-date data out there (since Cambridge hasn’t sent out their offers for next year yet). You’re welcome.
Here are all the Oxbridge courses ranked from hardest to easiest, based on the offer rate:
57. Economics and Management, Oxford – 6.0 per cent
56. Computer Science, Cambridge – 9.3 per cent
55. Biomedical Science, Oxford – 9.6 per cent
54. Computer Science, Oxford – 10.9 per cent
53. Biochemistry, Oxford – 11.1 per cent
52. Mathematics, Oxford – 11.5 per cent
51. Economics, Cambridge – 11.8 per cent
50. Engineering, Cambridge – 12.0 per cent
49. Law, Oxford – 12.0 per cent
48. Computer Science and Philosophy – 12.7 per cent
47. Law, Cambridge – 14.0 per cent
46. Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE), Oxford – 14.1 per cent
45. Physics, Oxford – 14.4 per cent
44. Medicine, Oxford – 16.0 per cent
43. Mathematics and Computer Science, Oxford – 16.0 per cent
42. Engineering, Oxford – 16.4 per cent
41. Architecture, Cambridge – 16.5 per cent
40. Land Economy, Cambridge – 16.9 per cent
39. Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology, Cambridge – 17.0 per cent
38. Law, Cambridge – 17.6 per cent
37. Psychological and Behavioural Sciences, Cambridge – 18.2 per cent
36. Human, Social and Political Sciences (HSPS), Cambridge – 19.2 per cent
35. Biology, Oxford – 19.4 per cent
34. Chemistry, Oxford – 19.5 per cent
33. Medicine, Cambridge – 20.1 per cent
32. Philosophy and Theology, Oxford – 20.4 per cent
31. History and Politics, Cambridge – 20.5 per cent
30. Human sciences, Oxford – 21.6 per cent
29. Classical Archaeology and Ancient History – 22.0 per cent
28. English language and literature, Oxford – 23.0 per cent
27. Veterinary Medicine, Cambridge – 23.5 per cent
26. History, Oxford – 23.8 per cent
25. Design, Cambridge – 24.3 per cent
24. Archaeology and Anthropology, Oxford – 25.0 per cent
23. Natural Sciences, Cambridge – 25.4 per cent
22. Geography, Oxford – 25.9 per cent
21. Mathematics, Cambridge – 27.3 per cent
20. Theology and Religion, Oxford – 27.5 per cent
19. Ancient and Modern History, Oxford – 28.3 per cent
18. History of Art, Cambridge – 29.1 per cent
17. Philosophy, Cambridge – 31.8 per cent
16. Education, Cambridge – 34.8 per cent
15. English, Cambridge – 37.0 per cent
14. History, Cambridge – 38.2 per cent
13. Linguistics, Cambridge – 41.3 per cent
12. History and Modern Languages, Cambridge – 42.4 per cent
11. Modern Languages, Oxford – 45.5 per cent
10. Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, Oxford – 45.7 per cent
9. Theology, Religion and Philosophy of Religion, Cambridge – 46.5 per cent
8. Archaeology, Cambridge – 47.6 per cent
7. Music, Oxford – 55.4 per cent
6. Classics (three years), Cambridge – 57.0 per cent
5. Asian and Middle Eastern Studies (AMES), Cambridge – 58.4 per cent
4. Anglo-Saxon, Norse and Celtic (ASNaC), Cambridge – 59.2 per cent
3. Modern and Medieval Languages (MML), Cambridge – 61.9 per cent
2. Music, Cambridge – 62.2 per cent
1. Classics (four years), Cambridge – 66.7 per cent
