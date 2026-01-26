The Tab
oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

I’ve suddenly decided I’m passionate about music

Claudia Cox | News

This month, stressed-out sixth-form students across the world will be waiting to hear if they’ve got into the University of Cambridge or the University of Oxford. Their odds of success vary wildly depending on which subject they picked. There is a huge difference in the offer rates for the easiest and hardest Oxbridge courses.

The absolute hardest Oxbridge course to get an offer for is Economics and Management at the University of Oxford. Not only do candidates have to pretend to find that subject interesting, but they have to fend off lots of competition. Only 6.0 per cent of students get an offer. At the other end, the easiest Oxbridge course to land an offer for is currently the four-year Classics course at Cambridge (that’s for people who haven’t studied ancient Greek or Latin before).

Remember, not everybody who nabs an offer will automatically go to Oxbridge. When making offers, each department has to take into account how many students may turn down their place, and how many might not get the requested grades. This can very lots from subject to subject. Cambridge courses usually ask for more A*s at A-Level than the equivalent Oxford courses.

These stats all refers to the current freshers. That’s the batch of students who sent in their applications in autumn 2024, received their offers in January 2025, then started in October 2025. I promise that this is the most up-to-date data out there (since Cambridge hasn’t sent out their offers for next year yet). You’re welcome.

Here are all the Oxbridge courses ranked from hardest to easiest, based on the offer rate:

57. Economics and Management, Oxford – 6.0 per cent

56. Computer Science, Cambridge – 9.3 per cent

Most Read

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

cambridge students computer

Are you sure you want to study Comp Sci now?

55. Biomedical Science, Oxford – 9.6 per cent

54. Computer Science, Oxford – 10.9 per cent

53. Biochemistry, Oxford – 11.1 per cent

52. Mathematics, Oxford – 11.5 per cent

51. Economics, Cambridge – 11.8 per cent

50. Engineering, Cambridge – 12.0 per cent

49. Law, Oxford – 12.0 per cent

48. Computer Science and Philosophy – 12.7 per cent

47. Law, Cambridge – 14.0 per cent

46. Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE), Oxford – 14.1 per cent

45. Physics, Oxford – 14.4 per cent

44. Medicine, Oxford – 16.0 per cent

43. Mathematics and Computer Science, Oxford – 16.0 per cent

42. Engineering, Oxford – 16.4 per cent

41. Architecture, Cambridge – 16.5 per cent

40. Land Economy, Cambridge – 16.9 per cent

cambridge university students rowing

Yes, Land Economy is a real Cambridge degree, and no, I don’t understand what it is either

39. Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology, Cambridge – 17.0 per cent

38. Law, Cambridge – 17.6 per cent

37. Psychological and Behavioural Sciences, Cambridge – 18.2 per cent

36. Human, Social and Political Sciences (HSPS), Cambridge – 19.2 per cent

35. Biology, Oxford – 19.4 per cent

34. Chemistry, Oxford – 19.5 per cent

33. Medicine, Cambridge – 20.1 per cent

32. Philosophy and Theology, Oxford – 20.4 per cent

31. History and Politics, Cambridge – 20.5 per cent

30. Human sciences, Oxford – 21.6 per cent

29. Classical Archaeology and Ancient History – 22.0 per cent

28. English language and literature, Oxford – 23.0 per cent

27. Veterinary Medicine, Cambridge – 23.5 per cent

26. History, Oxford – 23.8 per cent

bod library oxford oxbridge

I can’t believe we’ve made it this far down an Oxbridge article without a pic of the Bod

25. Design, Cambridge – 24.3 per cent

24. Archaeology and Anthropology, Oxford – 25.0 per cent

23. Natural Sciences, Cambridge – 25.4 per cent

22. Geography, Oxford – 25.9 per cent

21. Mathematics, Cambridge – 27.3 per cent

20. Theology and Religion, Oxford – 27.5 per cent

19. Ancient and Modern History, Oxford – 28.3 per cent

18. History of Art, Cambridge – 29.1 per cent

17. Philosophy, Cambridge – 31.8 per cent

16. Education, Cambridge – 34.8 per cent

15. English, Cambridge – 37.0 per cent

14. History, Cambridge – 38.2 per cent

13. Linguistics, Cambridge – 41.3 per cent

12. History and Modern Languages, Cambridge – 42.4 per cent

11. Modern Languages, Oxford – 45.5 per cent

10. Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, Oxford – 45.7 per cent

9. Theology, Religion and Philosophy of Religion, Cambridge – 46.5 per cent

8. Archaeology, Cambridge – 47.6 per cent

7. Music, Oxford – 55.4 per cent

6. Classics (three years), Cambridge – 57.0 per cent

university of cambridge classics cast gallery

The Cambridge Classics department may have more statues than applicants

5. Asian and Middle Eastern Studies (AMES), Cambridge – 58.4 per cent

4. Anglo-Saxon, Norse and Celtic (ASNaC), Cambridge – 59.2 per cent

3. Modern and Medieval Languages (MML), Cambridge – 61.9 per cent

2. Music, Cambridge – 62.2 per cent

1. Classics (four years), Cambridge – 66.7 per cent

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

More on: Oxbridge Russell Group University
Claudia Cox | News

Read Next

easiest russell group unis to get into offer rate university of exeter campus and students

These are objectively the easiest Russell Group unis to get into, based on offer rate

queen's university belfast and the university of cambridge with students some of the least popular russell group unis

The least popular Russell Group unis this year, based on how few students bothered to apply

queen's university belfast campus russell group job cuts

The Russell Group universities that cut the most of your lecturers’ jobs this year

Latest
oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

Claudia Cox

I’ve suddenly decided I’m passionate about music

Uni professor from Newcastle in court over sexual messages and proposed hotel meet with ‘teen’

Francesca Eke

Francis Lewis thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old boy, but was actually Snapchatting a decoy officer

Oxford Uni priest removed from his position after ‘unwanted contact’ with student

Sienna Wilson

Father Damian Howard allegedly initiated ‘intimate conduct’ while supporting a student over the death of a friend

It’s official: The Newcastle Tab is looking for more writers to join the team

Ella Morrison

Come to our open meeting at 6.30pm on Thursday 29th January at Luther’s (Newcastle Uni Students’ Union)

Everything to know about Stephen Libby, The Traitors winner and former Glasgow Uni student

Isabella Zbucki

Surprisingly, Stephen did not study fashion

Beavo's mum

‘Ello boys’: Beavo’s mum is using her son for deranged OnlyFans videos, so prepare to be scarred

Kieran Galpin

‘He smacked my bum and said you know you the rules’

Former University of York student jailed for three years after sexual assault on woman

Frances Halewood

The victim was ‘scared to leave her house’ after the incident

Blind Manchester student who fell on train tracks awarded £18k after assistance didn’t arrive

Jessica Owen

Abdul Eneser’s booked assistance failed to turn up at the agreed time, leaving him alone after midnight

The truth behind *that* viral pic of Mia Khalifa and Mr Bean, and if they’re really dating

Hebe Hancock

This was not on my 2026 bingo card

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

Lucy Evanson

The payment initially came with a confidentiality clause

oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

Claudia Cox

I’ve suddenly decided I’m passionate about music

Uni professor from Newcastle in court over sexual messages and proposed hotel meet with ‘teen’

Francesca Eke

Francis Lewis thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old boy, but was actually Snapchatting a decoy officer

Oxford Uni priest removed from his position after ‘unwanted contact’ with student

Sienna Wilson

Father Damian Howard allegedly initiated ‘intimate conduct’ while supporting a student over the death of a friend

It’s official: The Newcastle Tab is looking for more writers to join the team

Ella Morrison

Come to our open meeting at 6.30pm on Thursday 29th January at Luther’s (Newcastle Uni Students’ Union)

Everything to know about Stephen Libby, The Traitors winner and former Glasgow Uni student

Isabella Zbucki

Surprisingly, Stephen did not study fashion

Beavo's mum

‘Ello boys’: Beavo’s mum is using her son for deranged OnlyFans videos, so prepare to be scarred

Kieran Galpin

‘He smacked my bum and said you know you the rules’

Former University of York student jailed for three years after sexual assault on woman

Frances Halewood

The victim was ‘scared to leave her house’ after the incident

Blind Manchester student who fell on train tracks awarded £18k after assistance didn’t arrive

Jessica Owen

Abdul Eneser’s booked assistance failed to turn up at the agreed time, leaving him alone after midnight

The truth behind *that* viral pic of Mia Khalifa and Mr Bean, and if they’re really dating

Hebe Hancock

This was not on my 2026 bingo card

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

Lucy Evanson

The payment initially came with a confidentiality clause