The Russell Group universities that cut the most of your lecturers’ jobs this year

One uni got rid of 614 people?!

Claudia Cox | News

Over the last year, loads of UK universities announced huge job cuts, and loads of lecturers went on strike over it. Even the extra-prestigious Russell Group unis are struggling for funds at the moment. Here’s a detailed look at precisely which Russell Group unis cut the most jobs over the last year.

The Russell Group university which got rid of the most staff in 2025 was the University of Sheffield. Management axed 614 jobs. This is huge, considering the uni also cut 298 jobs in the year before. Yikes. As of summer 2025, Sheffield had a scary operating deficit of £11.5 million.

The University of Oxford wasn’t far behind, with 545 jobs. This number looks scary compared to the other unis on this list, but it’s worth noting that 81 of those employees worked for Oxford University Press.

This data all comes from each uni’s annual accounts, which refer to the 2024-2025 academic year. A handful of Russell Group unis – Cardiff University, University of Edinburgh, University of Liverpool and University of Nottingham – still haven’t published their accounts, so aren’t included in this ranking. Many of the employees in these figures will have left through a voluntary redundancy scheme, or because the uni will have not renewed their contract. Remember, unis don’t only employ lecturers. Many unis are cutting back on support staff.

So, here are the Russell Group unis ranked by how many jobs they cut in the 2024-2025 academic year, plus the whopping amounts they paid out to these people:

20. University of Glasgow

Some actual Glasgow Uni students

Some actual Glasgow Uni students

Paid £100,650 to two employees

19. The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

Paid £798,000 to 58 employees

18. University of Leeds

Paid £1,824,000 to 115 employees

17. University of Southampton

Paid £1,350,000 to 158 employees

16. University of Warwick

Paid £2,250,000 to 184 employees

15. University of Bristol

Paid £1.6 million to 216 employees

14. University of Manchester

Manchester looking rainy

Manchester looking rainy

Paid £1,700,000 to 234 employees

13. Queen Mary University of London

Paid £6,221,967 to 277 employees

12. University of Birmingham

Paid £12,400,000 to 286 employees

11. Imperial College London

Paid £1,700,000 to 293 employees

10. King’s College London (KCL)

Paid £3,602,000 million to 327 employees

9. University College London (UCL)

That one recognisable UCL building

That one recognisable UCL building

Paid £3,600,000 to 387 employees

8. University of York

Paid £6,784,000 to 393 employees

7. Newcastle University

Paid £10,100,000 to 394 employees

6. Durham University

Paid £11,900,000 million to 424 employees

5. University of Exeter

Paid £10,038,000 to 427 employees

4. University of Cambridge

Paid £5,940,000 million to 480 employees

3. Queen’s University Belfast

Paid £19,190,000 to 518 employees

2. University of Oxford

Paid £5,379,000 to 545 employees

1. University of Sheffield

Paid £10,900,000 to 614 employees

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised

Ranked: Cambridge colleges with the highest private school intake

Alexander Newman

One college takes 75 per cent of its students from independent schools

Drag Race

Drag Race winner who’s suing RuPaul is now posting ‘vile’ videos about the queens who’ve died

Kieran Galpin

The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente died last year

They’re already sold out, so is Starbucks restocking the viral bear cups in the UK?!

Ellissa Bain

They were gone before some stores even opened

Harry Potter star OnlyFans boob job

Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Which size shall I get?’

season four traitors fiona rachel stephen hugo

A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

Claudia Cox

Claudia Winkleman should just keep the prize pot at this point

Harriet from The Traitors’ staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Ellissa Bain

She’s LOADED

