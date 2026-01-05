Brace yourselves: These are the UK unis where lecturers are most likely to strike in 2026

6 hours ago

Staff at so many UK unis are complaining over job cuts and are threatening to strike. Amidst all the doom and gloom, it can be hard to keep track of who is actually striking, and who isn’t. Here’s a handy rundown of the UK unis most likely to go on strike in 2026. Some have confirmed strike dates, and some are still in the process of balloting for strike action.

UK unis have announced thousands of upcoming job cuts. Many are really struggling with money, and have huge deficits. Vice-chancellors commonly blame this on a drop in international students since Brexit, increased running costs, and years of stagnant tuition fees.

So, here are all the UK unis where strikes are looking likely in 2026:

Protests are planned at four UK unis in 2026:

Lecturers and support staff at four UK unis have already planned protests for the first few months of the year.

Imperial College London

Staff at this Russell Group uni have an ongoing dispute with management over pay. They’ve been striking since October 2025. More protests are planned in 2026, from the 5th to 9th of January, then 12th to 16th January.

University of Leicester

The uni is considering axing 163 jobs, and suspending the modern languages and film courses.

Staff began action short of strike on 29th September 2025. This is planned to last until 28th February 2026. Lecturers did rally in November, but they haven’t confirmed any further strike days for 2026.

The uni informed students in November that they were “deeply disappointed” about the continued strike action, and they were “working closely with Schools and departments to minimise the impact on their studies and wellbeing”.

University of Sheffield International College

This college is technically owned by a company called Study Group, but it’s on the University of Sheffield campus. Most courses are designed to prepare students for an undergrad degree at the main uni.

Staff are already taking part in action short of strike (ASOS). In December, they voted in favour of more strike days. The union is demanding a 12 per cent pay rise, more annual leave, and changes to how they mark assessments.

Southampton Solent University

On 15th December 2025, union members at Southampton Solent Uni announced they would strike over a pensions dispute. They haven’t confirmed any dates for protests yet.

Five unis are voting on strike action right now:

If union members at these unis vote in favour, then staff can go on strike in early 2026.

University of Aberdeen

40 staff members left through a voluntary redundancy scheme. However, union members want management to rule out compulsory redundancies. A ballot opened on 5th January.

University of Essex

In December, the uni announced it would close the Southend Campus in August 2026. 2,974 staff members were warned they could lose their jobs. Approximately 200 academics and 200 support staff will go.

Essex Uni said “student numbers at the campus have fallen over the last few years” and so it was “taking decisive steps towards a sustainable future by concentrating research and education on two campuses, to more closely match our current lower student population.”

A strike ballot opened on 15th December. The UCU says they could potentially strike in February.

Heriot-Watt University

Management’s “rightsizing” plan involves 41 jobs losses at the main campus in Edinburgh, and 10 job losses at the campus in Malaysia. Union members want the uni to promise there won’t be compulsory redundancies. They’re also worried leadership might cut funding for Scholar, an online learning platform for Scottish schoolchildren.

University of Stirling

175 staff left over the last few months, but union members worry the uni will cut more jobs. They are particularly unimpressed that the uni is making big cuts, yet the vice-chancellor’s salary has risen to £414,000. This week, staff began voting on whether to strike.

University of Strathclyde

Management say they must make £35 million of cuts, including 76 jobs. The ballot for strike action closes on 9th February.

Featured image of Imperial College London by Omar Shahpo.