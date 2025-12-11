The Tab
UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

A Russell Group uni is pawning its new £80m campus

Claudia Cox | News

The finance teams at UK universities are not having great times right now. Pretty much every UK in the uni has struggled with money over the last few years, as running costs have risen and numbers of international students have dropped. Several unis have merged departments and cut jobs to save money. Quite a few UK universities have also announced they are selling whole campuses.

University of Birmingham

Brum Uni is in the midst of big changes to its Selly Oak Campus. The uni acquired the site in 2001. It includes several buildings that once housed religious education colleges, and many are Grade II listed. In October, Brum demolished three buildings. The uni is also selling off two parts of the Selly Oak Campus, including many historical houses and buildings.

university of birmingham selly oak campus

The Old Library at the Selly Oak Campus is now used by the uni’s drama department
(Credit: Elliott Brown)

Erica Conway, Chief Financial Officer at the University of Birmingham, said: “The sale of this land will bring more housing to Birmingham and unlock new opportunities that will create even more jobs and drive growth across the city.”

The university “continues to actively consider opportunities” for the remainder of the Selly Oak site.

University of Essex

university of essex southend campus

The uni’s Clifftown Theatre in Southend-On-Sea
(Credit: Cikabum)

Last week, the Uni of Essex announced it will sell off one of its three campuses. The Southend Campus will close in August 2026. The 800 students taking courses there will be transferred to the uni’s main Colchester Campus, which is at least an hour’s drive away. Approximately 200 academics and 200 support staff will lose their jobs.

The uni said it took this decision as “student numbers at the campus have fallen over the last few years” and it was ” taking decisive steps towards a sustainable future by concentrating research and education on two campuses, to more closely match our current lower student population.”

University of Gloucestershire

In July, the uni sold off its Hardwick Campus to a developer. This site consisted of four accommodation blocks, a photography centre and an administration centre. The campus could become a care home or housing.

University of Nottingham

Castle Meadow Campus unis selling of campuses

Castle Meadow Campus (Image via Google Maps)

This December, Notts announced it will sell off its controversial Castle Meadow Campus just months after it opened. The uni bought this site in the city centre for a huge £37.5 million in 2021. Upkeep sets the uni back £100 million annually. The uni is estimated to have spent more than £40 million renovating it. Union members complained about Notts spending so much money on this new campus at a time of job cuts and potential course closures.

The two buildings used by the uni will close over the next few months.

A spokesperson for the University of Nottingham said: “We bought Castle Meadow Campus when the university planned to grow and expand its footprint in the city centre and develop new opportunities for teaching, research and partnership activity. However, the financial landscape for Nottingham and the wider sector has changed.

“While we are making difficult decisions on re-sizing our workforce and reducing our curriculum we cannot commit ongoing budget to spaces and buildings which no longer align to our strategic priorities.”

Claudia Cox

