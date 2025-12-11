Hugh Jackman has finally addressed the viral TikTok impersonations, and he seems so salty

5 hours ago

Joey Morof has been a hilarious staple of TikTok for what seems like years, but he’s only been doing his iconic Hugh Jackman impressions for about four months.

Back in September, Joey broke the internet when he did an impression of Hugh Jackman singing. The X-Men actor, who sang his heart out in both The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables, has a rather unique tone in his voice whilst singing. Joey exaggerates that massively while also throwing in Hugh references like “loafs of bread” and “prisoner 24601” from Les Mis. It’s hard to put into words what Joey’s videos are really like, but each and every one of them racks up millions of views.

It started off as a joke and just stuck, he told PEOPLE: “I’d be in the hallway singing Bring Him Home or One Day More just for fun with friends. It started as a joke, but it stuck with me.”

Though Hugh Jackman has long been painfully silent on what could be taken as a somewhat offensive meme of his musical talents, a true hero FINALLY asked him directly about it – here’s what he said, or more importantly, didn’t say.

Hugh Jackman claims he’s never seen Joey Morof’s videos

Appearing in an interview with Buzzfeed, Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson were asked about Joey Morof’s TikTok videos. Kate instantly knew who Joey was, but confessed that she couldn’t get Hugh on TikTok.

“I haven’t heard it,” he claimed. “But I can’t listen to my own voice, let alone someone else doing me.”

But look, here’s the thing: To date, Joey Morof has amassed 115 million likes on his one account alone. He’s been in PEOPLE, the Daily Mail, Yahoo, and even Fox News. I simply refuse to believe that Hugh Jackman has never heard a vaguely familiar voice belting his iconic lines from musicals. There was also a certain glint in his eye when he claimed not to have heard Joey’s impression, as if he was simply skirting around the subject.

@buzzfeedoz did anyone else see that or was it just us? 🤔 we asked hugh jackman if he’d ever considered tiktok impressionist @joey morof to be his biopic’s lead and well… “song sung blue” is in HOYTS cinemas from january 1, 2026! #hughjackman #katehudson #biopic #maskoff #jeanvaljean @Universal Pics ANZ @Kate Hudson ♬ original sound – BuzzFeedOz

Then there’s the “I can’t listen to my own voice” line, because come on? He’s an actor, singer, and stage performer. His job is 90 per cent listening to his own voice.

I’m not the only one who thought so, as one person argued: “Oh, he hates him. This makes it even funnier.”

Another said: “Honestly, Hugh clearly hating it isn’t what makes this hilarious, it’s Kate’s absolute lack of room reading and clear joy of Joey being mentioned IN FRONT OF HIM. She’s an icon.”

“Not Hugh pretending he doesn’t know,” another added.

Joey has since reposted the video on his own TikTok.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Joey Morof/Buzzfeed