The Tab
Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman has finally addressed the viral TikTok impersonations, and he seems so salty

Someone get this man a loaf of bread

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Joey Morof has been a hilarious staple of TikTok for what seems like years, but he’s only been doing his iconic Hugh Jackman impressions for about four months.

Back in September, Joey broke the internet when he did an impression of Hugh Jackman singing. The X-Men actor, who sang his heart out in both The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables, has a rather unique tone in his voice whilst singing. Joey exaggerates that massively while also throwing in Hugh references like “loafs of bread” and “prisoner 24601” from Les Mis. It’s hard to put into words what Joey’s videos are really like, but each and every one of them racks up millions of views.

@notthekombuchaman

#hughjackman #impression #sing

♬ original sound – joey morof

It started off as a joke and just stuck, he told PEOPLE: “I’d be in the hallway singing Bring Him Home or One Day More just for fun with friends. It started as a joke, but it stuck with me.”

Though Hugh Jackman has long been painfully silent on what could be taken as a somewhat offensive meme of his musical talents, a true hero FINALLY asked him directly about it – here’s what he said, or more importantly, didn’t say.

Hugh Jackman claims he’s never seen Joey Morof’s videos

Appearing in an interview with Buzzfeed, Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson were asked about Joey Morof’s TikTok videos. Kate instantly knew who Joey was, but confessed that she couldn’t get Hugh on TikTok.

“I haven’t heard it,” he claimed. “But I can’t listen to my own voice, let alone someone else doing me.”

Most Read

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

50 Cent claims Diddy sent him ‘creepy’ gift from prison after explosive Netflix doc

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family tragically speaks out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

But look, here’s the thing: To date, Joey Morof has amassed 115 million likes on his one account alone. He’s been in PEOPLE, the Daily Mail, Yahoo, and even Fox News. I simply refuse to believe that Hugh Jackman has never heard a vaguely familiar voice belting his iconic lines from musicals. There was also a certain glint in his eye when he claimed not to have heard Joey’s impression, as if he was simply skirting around the subject.

@buzzfeedoz

did anyone else see that or was it just us? 🤔 we asked hugh jackman if he’d ever considered tiktok impressionist @joey morof to be his biopic’s lead and well… “song sung blue” is in HOYTS cinemas from january 1, 2026! #hughjackman #katehudson #biopic #maskoff #jeanvaljean @Universal Pics ANZ @Kate Hudson

♬ original sound – BuzzFeedOz

Then there’s the “I can’t listen to my own voice” line, because come on? He’s an actor, singer, and stage performer. His job is 90 per cent listening to his own voice.

I’m not the only one who thought so, as one person argued: “Oh, he hates him. This makes it even funnier.”

Another said: “Honestly, Hugh clearly hating it isn’t what makes this hilarious, it’s Kate’s absolute lack of room reading and clear joy of Joey being mentioned IN FRONT OF HIM. She’s an icon.”

“Not Hugh pretending he doesn’t know,” another added.

Joey has since reposted the video on his own TikTok.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Joey Morof/Buzzfeed

More on: Celebrity TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends

Read Next

Paige

A sad update on Paige Niemann, the influencer Ariana Grande called ‘bizarre’ for impersonating her

Texas college student found dead hours after posting concerning ‘devil trend’ video

Um, JoJo Siwa is doing her own cruise and the most expensive ticket is already sold out?!

Latest
percy jackson season two chariot race

Here’s who Danny Virtue is, and why there is a tribute in the Percy Jackson season 2 credits

Claudia Cox

The cast explain why it was important to dedicate the episode to him

Race Across the World couple Molly and Tyler

How Race Across the World couple Molly and Tyler met and their adorable love story

Hayley Soen

Tyler can remember the exact moment he fell in love with her

stranger things season five karen wheeler and holly wheeler

Stranger Things actor shares Karen’s secret backstory, and how it impacted season five

Claudia Cox

It finally had a ‘really good payoff’

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman has finally addressed the viral TikTok impersonations, and he seems so salty

Kieran Galpin

Someone get this man a loaf of bread

An Owning Manhattan cast member has straight up admitted they aren’t even real agents?!

Hayley Soen

They said a lot of the show is orchestrated

Here’s what that red person icon means on TikTok, which appears next to usernames

Ellissa Bain

It’s confusing everyone

Here’s everything to expect for Emily in Paris season five, plus one scandalous new couple

Hebe Hancock

It’s almost time!

Did Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have a huge fight while filming?! Here’s what’s going on

Ellissa Bain

Apparently things got physical

This resurfaced tweet shows Marlon Wayans’ support for Diddy, causing 50 Cent beef

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He used to go to Diddy parties

All Her Fault book show ending change

Creator reveals real reason she had to change the book’s ending for All Her Fault TV show

Suchismita Ghosh

It definitely worked

percy jackson season two chariot race

Here’s who Danny Virtue is, and why there is a tribute in the Percy Jackson season 2 credits

Claudia Cox

The cast explain why it was important to dedicate the episode to him

Race Across the World couple Molly and Tyler

How Race Across the World couple Molly and Tyler met and their adorable love story

Hayley Soen

Tyler can remember the exact moment he fell in love with her

stranger things season five karen wheeler and holly wheeler

Stranger Things actor shares Karen’s secret backstory, and how it impacted season five

Claudia Cox

It finally had a ‘really good payoff’

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman has finally addressed the viral TikTok impersonations, and he seems so salty

Kieran Galpin

Someone get this man a loaf of bread

An Owning Manhattan cast member has straight up admitted they aren’t even real agents?!

Hayley Soen

They said a lot of the show is orchestrated

Here’s what that red person icon means on TikTok, which appears next to usernames

Ellissa Bain

It’s confusing everyone

Here’s everything to expect for Emily in Paris season five, plus one scandalous new couple

Hebe Hancock

It’s almost time!

Did Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have a huge fight while filming?! Here’s what’s going on

Ellissa Bain

Apparently things got physical

This resurfaced tweet shows Marlon Wayans’ support for Diddy, causing 50 Cent beef

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He used to go to Diddy parties

All Her Fault book show ending change

Creator reveals real reason she had to change the book’s ending for All Her Fault TV show

Suchismita Ghosh

It definitely worked