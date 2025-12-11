The Tab

Um, JoJo Siwa is doing her own cruise and the most expensive ticket is already sold out?!

It’s a collaboration with Royal Caribbean

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

JoJo Siwa just announced a collaboration with Royal Caribbean for a massive meet-and-greet cruise, and people are actually rushing to grab a ticket.

Singer and ex-child star JoJo Siwa has been on tour for the past few months, performing music from her latest EP, Guilty Pleasure. Now, the 22-year-old  is making a new, unexpected turn in her career. Yesterday, JoJo announced a JoJo Siwa cruise “experience” with Royal Caribbean.

The cruise will happen next year, from 12th to 15th June on the Utopia of the Sea ship. You’ll get to meet JoJo, go to a Q&A, go to a “build-a-bow” workshop (of course), attend a dance class led by JoJo, and there’s even going to be a full Infinity Heart concert.

Outside of the JoJo-themed experiences, there’ll be all the usual Royal Caribbean cruise stuff like restaurants and entertainment. The Utopia of the Sea ship has five pools and an aqua park, an ice rink and a zip line. You’ll start the cruise in Florida and end in the Bahamas. The ship is huge and has the capacity for 5,700 people on its 18 decks.

If you’re curious, a ticket to the JoJo cruise experience will set you back anywhere between $1,050/£784 per person for a standard double room to a whopping $5,000/ £3737 for a suite – though that ticket option is already sold out. Some super-rich JoJo Siwa fans out there, apparently.

If you’re wondering what Chris Hughes will be doing during the cruise, it looks like he’ll be on board as well. Under JoJo’s Instagram post announcing the collaboration, he commented: “Hahaha yes, get me on!”

Lots of people in the comments are actually genuinely excited for this cruise

“Omg! This looks amazing,” said one comment liked by JoJo.

“JoJo Siwa cruise > Coachella,” said another.

JoJo has previously talked about how much she loves interacting with her supporters throughout the Inifinity Hearts tour in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

“Nothing could’ve made opening night on my Infinity Heart Tour any better. Thank you so much for making me feel the love, for singing along, for starting impromptu songs, for shining your flashlights, for dressing up (honestly one of my favourite parts about this Tour is seeing what “JoJo” you come dressed as) for being present, and for having the best night with me!!!”

