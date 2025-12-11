Fortnite is adding Kim Kardashian to the game and it’s getting absolutely dragged

4 hours ago

Fortnite is on a mad one at the moment, more so than ever. And this is a game that added skibidi toilet skins. The pop culture collabs in the game have recently gone into overdrive. Not just with the usual ones we expect, but random huge ones too. With the latest season being west coast America themed and having recognisable inspired locations that take inspo from Vegas and Hollywood and even the Hollywood hills – it makes sense we’re getting a lot of movie and celeb crossovers. But nobody banked on the latest being… Kim Kardashian. Yep, Fortnite is bringing Kim Kardashian to the game in a move that is huge, unexpected and instantly brings one of the most famous people ion the world into the game – and it’s lowkey getting dragged online.

Kim Kardashian releases in two days

The set is huge. Two Kim Kardashian skins, but with LOADS of customisation. She has seven colour ways for her outfit in her Iconic skin and that also has four different customisable necklines, two different hair options and sunglasses. It’s more customisable than most Battle Pass skins are these days which is kind of atrocious on Epic’s part. More skins should have this many options.

I’m not even a big Kim Kardashian fanatic, but I love nice female skins and this looks really clean and the customisation alone means I’ll use it loads. So it’s a smart business move on their part to do so.

But unlike me who will definitely be spending v bucks on Kim Kardashian in Fortnite, the game is getting dragged by a lot of the community who think the collab is in bad taste.

There are loads of tweets dragging the collab

I think what people are dragging the hardest here is that Kim Kardashian in Fortnite has just never been something anybody has been demanding. One viral tweet shows a screenshot of searching for any tweets begging for her inclusion to have no results. Lol.

I’ve also seen a lot of discourse surrounding how Fortnite recently has been very strict on skins having revealing outfits or any cleavage at all. Not that the Kim skin is particularly revealing but the fact that a lot of skins that have iconic revealing costumes – like Mortal Kombat characters – had their Fortnite skins changed to be more covered.

So, what changed? Maybe it was Kim’s own insistence.

i can’t name a single person who asked for this https://t.co/FI6vtuimww — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) December 11, 2025

I wonder if Kim’s will be a best seller. Something tells me it might be.

You can buy the two Kim Kardashian skins when she hits Fortnite on 13th December.

