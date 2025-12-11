Exeter University aims to tackle modern languages decline through new initiative

The Languages for All campaign hopes to encourage more A-Level students to choose languages

5 hours ago

Exeter University is launching a major regional initiative to tackle the declining number of students taking modern languages courses.

The campaign, Languages for All, hopes to boost the number of young people taking languages at A-Level.

According to Exmouth Journal, the initiative will run across state schools in Devon and Cornwall to reverse the long-term decline in pupils studying languages beyond GCSE.

The scheme is designed to make advanced language study accessible for every interested 16-year-old. As part of the campaign, A-Level classes will be offered collaboratively between schools, running after hours or online to ensure every student can attend them.

Exeter University is the only higher education institution offering undergraduate modern language degrees in the South West peninsula. The university will lead the programme in partnership with The Reach Foundation after a pilot programme in Hounslow.

Professor Liz Jones, vice-president and deputy vice-chancellor for education and student experience at the university, said: “We are thrilled to be leading Languages For All here in the South West.

“We know the national picture for learning modern languages is a challenging one, but through our long-established links to partner schools, and by working closely with the team at Reach Foundation, we hope we can make an inspiring and compelling case for young people to consider them as they progress to their A-Levels and university”

The campaign comes in response to a 20 per cent decline in A-Level language uptake over the past two decades. Subjects beyond the top three favourites – Spanish, French and German – have been particularly affected.

Michael Slavinsky, managing director of Languages For All, said: “Currently our homegrown linguists are being disproportionately cultivated from selective schools and we’re missing out on the diversity of talent in our state schools.”

He added: “We believe every child in the UK should have the opportunity to study languages to a high level.”

The first full set of A-Level lessons begins in September 2026.

More than 250 Year 11 (GCSE) students and teachers travelled to Exeter’s Streatham campus on Wednesday 10th December for a taster day. This included campus tours and discussions with university students, alumni and potential employers.

Featured image via Google Maps / Canva