The Tab

A York Christmas gift guide: Where to shop for Christmas gifts in York

Your go-to guide for all your festive presents this Christmas

Esme Hills | Guides

As December rolls around and the countdown to Christmas begins, looming panic draws near with who, where and when you are going to buy all your gifts. Secret Santas are being formed, and you have countless ideas for presents but you’re unsure of where to start. Well, I’m in the same boat.

So, allow this guide to answer your looming worries and find your festive needs QUICK – all with a York student budget in mind of course x.

Kathe Wolfhart

My favourite Christmas shop. Located on Stonegate, this shop is known for its Christmas trinkets and all the festive decorations you would ever need. It is perfect for a friend who adores Christmas and loves to decorate or for the mums who go all-out at home. Not only this, the shop itself is fun to walk around to get yourself into the Christmas mood.

Tiger

Located in Castlegate, Tiger offers all your seasonal must-haves while also being very budget friendly. It has a varying selection, ranging from Christmas mugs, sweet treats, cuddly bears and all the accessories you never knew you needed. It is also a great place to buy any stocking fillers. For the people who are hard to buy for, Tiger is the go-to shop as I find I cannot leave without buying something.

Boots

With its 10 per cent student discount, Boots is the perfect place for easy and affordable gift sets. It offers a variety of brands and products ranging from makeup sets to skincare to perfumes. All the things you need for someone who wants to pamper themselves this Christmas.

Hotel chocolate

Most Read

50 Cent claims Diddy sent him ‘creepy’ gift from prison after explosive Netflix doc

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

The place to go for all the chocolate lovers out there. From advent calendars to chocolate boxes and even chocolate Christmas wreaths! This is the ideal place to buy the perfect sweet treat present. They also offer their own made secret Santa gifts for those who need to pick up something easy. Hotel Chocolate even does a student discount, which makes it all the more affordable.

Oliver Bonas

The perfect trendy place to buy decorations for your tree, mugs for your mum and jewellery for your sister. With its new and bigger layout in York and 10 percent student discount, it is so easy to find the ideal gift for someone this Christmas.

Sostrene Greene

The most aesthetic shop I have ever been to. Its Danish style offers the most festive wrapping paper, cards and ribbons you need for designing your presents this year. Similar to Tiger, you could be in there for hours as it has all you need. Its collection ranges from accessories to art to bedroom decorations to sweets – basically all the essentials for a great present while also being so affordable. I really recommend!

Esme Hills | Guides

Read Next

Here’s a week in the life of a University of York second year student 

A third year’s survival guide to winter formal season at York

Here are seven ways to prevent stress as a Uni of York student this autumn

Latest

This resurfaced tweet shows Marlon Wayans’ support for Diddy, causing 50 Cent beef

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He used to go to Diddy parties

All Her Fault book show ending change

Creator reveals real reason she had to change the book’s ending for All Her Fault TV show

Suchismita Ghosh

It definitely worked

Paige

A sad update on Paige Niemann, the influencer Ariana Grande called ‘bizarre’ for impersonating her

Kieran Galpin

Ariana said her posts were ‘degrading’

Drag Race Discord Addams drama

Discord Addams claps back at rumours she gets disqualified on Drag Race season 18

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘I’m convinced the lack of sun does stuff to people’s brains’

university of nottingham trent building uk universities selling of campuses

UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

Claudia Cox

A Russell Group uni is pawning its new £80m campus

15-year-old takes his own life after criminals manipulate him in heartbreaking online s*x scam

Hebe Hancock

He was targeted by scammers

‘The ceiling’s caved in’: Newcastle students’ house destroyed as fire spreads through flats

Ella Morrison

Four Newcastle and Northumbria students have had to move back home

Islanders banned from Love Island All Stars

Blacklisted: Love Island bosses have banned these six Islanders from appearing on All Stars

Hayley Soen

The reason why is so brutal

Your ultimate London winter bucket list: 6 things you need to try in 2025

Samantha Edwards

Because you need to reward yourself for surviving the winter term

Bonnie Blue Bali arrest brutal punishment

Revealed: The brutal punishment Bonnie Blue is getting after her controversial arrest in Bali

Suchismita Ghosh

She is probably loving this

This resurfaced tweet shows Marlon Wayans’ support for Diddy, causing 50 Cent beef

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He used to go to Diddy parties

All Her Fault book show ending change

Creator reveals real reason she had to change the book’s ending for All Her Fault TV show

Suchismita Ghosh

It definitely worked

Paige

A sad update on Paige Niemann, the influencer Ariana Grande called ‘bizarre’ for impersonating her

Kieran Galpin

Ariana said her posts were ‘degrading’

Drag Race Discord Addams drama

Discord Addams claps back at rumours she gets disqualified on Drag Race season 18

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘I’m convinced the lack of sun does stuff to people’s brains’

university of nottingham trent building uk universities selling of campuses

UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

Claudia Cox

A Russell Group uni is pawning its new £80m campus

15-year-old takes his own life after criminals manipulate him in heartbreaking online s*x scam

Hebe Hancock

He was targeted by scammers

‘The ceiling’s caved in’: Newcastle students’ house destroyed as fire spreads through flats

Ella Morrison

Four Newcastle and Northumbria students have had to move back home

Islanders banned from Love Island All Stars

Blacklisted: Love Island bosses have banned these six Islanders from appearing on All Stars

Hayley Soen

The reason why is so brutal

Your ultimate London winter bucket list: 6 things you need to try in 2025

Samantha Edwards

Because you need to reward yourself for surviving the winter term

Bonnie Blue Bali arrest brutal punishment

Revealed: The brutal punishment Bonnie Blue is getting after her controversial arrest in Bali

Suchismita Ghosh

She is probably loving this