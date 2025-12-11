A York Christmas gift guide: Where to shop for Christmas gifts in York

2 hours ago

As December rolls around and the countdown to Christmas begins, looming panic draws near with who, where and when you are going to buy all your gifts. Secret Santas are being formed, and you have countless ideas for presents but you’re unsure of where to start. Well, I’m in the same boat.

So, allow this guide to answer your looming worries and find your festive needs QUICK – all with a York student budget in mind of course x.

Kathe Wolfhart

My favourite Christmas shop. Located on Stonegate, this shop is known for its Christmas trinkets and all the festive decorations you would ever need. It is perfect for a friend who adores Christmas and loves to decorate or for the mums who go all-out at home. Not only this, the shop itself is fun to walk around to get yourself into the Christmas mood.

Tiger

Located in Castlegate, Tiger offers all your seasonal must-haves while also being very budget friendly. It has a varying selection, ranging from Christmas mugs, sweet treats, cuddly bears and all the accessories you never knew you needed. It is also a great place to buy any stocking fillers. For the people who are hard to buy for, Tiger is the go-to shop as I find I cannot leave without buying something.

Boots

With its 10 per cent student discount, Boots is the perfect place for easy and affordable gift sets. It offers a variety of brands and products ranging from makeup sets to skincare to perfumes. All the things you need for someone who wants to pamper themselves this Christmas.

Hotel chocolate

The place to go for all the chocolate lovers out there. From advent calendars to chocolate boxes and even chocolate Christmas wreaths! This is the ideal place to buy the perfect sweet treat present. They also offer their own made secret Santa gifts for those who need to pick up something easy. Hotel Chocolate even does a student discount, which makes it all the more affordable.

Oliver Bonas

The perfect trendy place to buy decorations for your tree, mugs for your mum and jewellery for your sister. With its new and bigger layout in York and 10 percent student discount, it is so easy to find the ideal gift for someone this Christmas.

Sostrene Greene

The most aesthetic shop I have ever been to. Its Danish style offers the most festive wrapping paper, cards and ribbons you need for designing your presents this year. Similar to Tiger, you could be in there for hours as it has all you need. Its collection ranges from accessories to art to bedroom decorations to sweets – basically all the essentials for a great present while also being so affordable. I really recommend!