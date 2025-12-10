A week in the life of a University of York second-year student 

From gym sessions, lectures, London trips, birthdays and Black Friday weekend… Here’s what a week looks like for me

3 hours ago

University life is a strange mixture of routine, productivity and unpredictability, and I think this week captures that perfectly.

As a second-year student at the University of York, I’m constantly juggling work, social life, and the occasional burst of chaos. Here’s a peek into what a typical (and not-so-typical) week looks like for me.

Monday: Getting back into routine

Mondays (or even the previous Sunday evening) are my reset. I set my alarm for earlier than I need to (just to feel more productive) and get myself to my morning lectures, caffeine in hand with a hearty breakfast devoured.

After my lectures of the day, I can plan out the rest of my week with my journal and Notion calendar – upcoming assignments, gym slots, meet-ups with friends, and everything in between. There’s something satisfying about putting a little order into the upcoming hecticness of the week.

After battling the night before ‘Sunday Scaries’, I feel my most productive when I can visually see what my week will look like in specific colour-coded blocks and know exactly what I’m doing so I don’t get overwhelmed or confused as the week drags on.

Tuesday: A mid-term break to London

This one definitely wasn’t part of the regular programming. I took a spontaneous break to London and spent the day with a friend that I haven’t seen since the Summer. It felt surreal to pause the uni bubble for a moment and just exist somewhere completely different.

Yes, I may have missed a lecture or two but it means I will be more devoted to catching up on them when I’m back in my uni city. Not the most typical Tuesday activity, but absolutely worth it for the memories and the mental break.

Wednesday: Cinema and cocktails

Back in York, Wednesday turned into a much needed best-friend date. We headed to the cinema to see the highly anticipated Wicked: For Good film and followed it up with cocktails and food. The film was an overall 7/10 rating from emotional acting, imaginative set design, beautifully written script and character development. We’re definitely changed for good.

Nothing cures mid-week stress like being able to belt out the songs from the film soundtrack knowing that you don’t have to worry about uni work or anything else for at least a few hours.

Thursday: Birthday in the house

Thursday was all about birthday celebrations in the house. Sparkly “Twenty” decorations taped on the walls, music echoing through the kitchen at pres, and everyone pretending they don’t have lectures at 9am the next day.

Friends should be celebrated in the best ways possible, personally I love the excitement and changes that come with birthdays and I want the day to be all about them and express all the love there is to give to them. Birthdays at uni are different so it takes extra love, care and admiration to make them even more special.

Friday: Black Friday madness

Black Friday arrived (and fortunately so did pay-day) and with it came the annual ritual of pretending I’m only looking at the sales “just to browse.” Spoiler: I was not just browsing. Between online deals and actual trips into town, my wallet didn’t stand a chance. But honestly there were zero regrets.

Retail therapy cures my seasonal depression in a way that nothing else could and seeing those parcels turn up at my door a day after placing the order, ultimate happiness.

Saturday: Work, work, work

Saturday was an early start at 9am with a shift at my part-time job. It’s not glamorous, but it pays for the cocktails, the train tickets, and the Black Friday splurges (so I can’t complain too much).

Getting into the city centre however was a shift in itself, town has been flooded with people cramming into Parliament Street to visit the Christmas markets for the past month and I’m happy to report they’re still busy on the weekends. After pushing past people for 30 minutes to eventually clock in to work, I’m relieved to have my morning coffee before I start serving food and asking people (who have probably come from the markets themselves) how their day has been so far.

Sunday: Complete reset

Sunday comes around faster than the week before. I clean my room, change my sheets, do my laundry, occasionally food shop, and get myself mentally sorted for the week ahead. It’s the calm before the storm and I always need it.

This Sunday I soldiered to the University Library and attempted to lock-in for a few hours to get ahead of next week’s lectures. Multiple coffees later, I feel somewhat accomplished in my progress and feel less guilty spending the rest of the night scrolling online and finding last minute deals from Black Friday weekend.

And that’s my week complete

A mix of routine, spontaneity, chaos, and mental health breaks. Being a second-year student at York might be overwhelming, but that’s exactly what makes it memorable. Every week feels different, every day changes and honestly I wouldn’t have it any other way.