The biggest Golden Globes 2025 snubs, including Wicked: For Good and Sydney Sweeney

Justice for Wicked

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

If there’s one thing awards season loves, it’s drama and snubbing people, and the 83rd Golden Globe nominations have delivered exactly that.

Announced Monday by Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall, the lineup came with both blessings… and betrayals. This year’s clear front-runner, One Battle After Another, led the film categories with nine nominations, followed by Sentimental Value and Sinners.

And the two biggest shockers? Wicked: For Good and Sydney Sweeney’s Christy. Both were massively hyped (in different ways), and both shut out in major categories. Let’s unpack.

Wicked: For Good — where was its Best Picture moment?

Credit: Universal

Despite the film dominating the whole of this month (and your FYP), Wicked: For Good didn’t score a nomination for best picture, musical/comedy or best director, a stark contrast from the first film which not only nabbed the category but even won the Globe for cinematic achievement.

But all’s not lost for the witches. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo both landed acting nods, and the movie picked up two original song nominations, meaning For Good technically scored more overall nominations than its predecessor. So, consider it a win in some ways, and a snub in others.

Sydney Sweeney got zero nominations for Christy

Credit: Black Bear Pictures

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney’s gritty performance as real-life boxing icon Christy Martin in biopic Christy earned crickets from the Globes. Like, not even one nomination.

The film, which follows Martin’s rise to boxing fame and the horrific abuse she survived, flopped hugely, bringing in only $2 million on a $15 million budget. Critics blame everything from marketing to backlash surrounding Sweeney’s politics.

In response to the snub, Sydney hit Instagram with a heartfelt message alongside her Sports Illustrated cover featuring her and Christy Martin herself, which btw, has also been dragged. She defended the movie as the most important work she’s ever done, calling attention to the real-life issue of domestic abuse: “Her story isn’t just about boxing.

“It’s about identity, survival, and the unimaginable strength it takes to reclaim your life after someone has taken everything from you. If this film helps even one person feel seen… then we’ve done something that matters.”

There were a lot more surprises…

One of the nominees hasn’t even been released in theaters yet: Avatar: Fire And Ash. Another was never intended to be released in theaters at all: KPop Demon Hunters. Although Netflix did briefly release Demon Hunters in cinemas in August, and again over the Halloween weekend, it still feels a little unfair.

The first Knives Out film earned three nominations at the Globes and the second film, Glass Onion, earned two. The third film, Wake Up Dead Man, was completely snubbed, a surprising turn of events for the received crowdpleaser.
Marty Supreme managed to squeeze into the Best Musical/Comedy lineup, and obviously Timothée Chalamet was never not going to be nominated. But the real shocker? Director Josh Safdie got completely left out. His adrenaline-spiking style is usually exactly what the critics drool over, yet this year… nothing. Not even a sympathy shout-out. If that doesn’t tell you how savage the Best Director race is, nothing will.

But hey, getting snubbed is practically an awards season rite of passage.

