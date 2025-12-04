The Tab

Sydney Sweeney’s stylist defends her viral ‘Karen Republican’ look, and it’s messy

It’s a big switch up

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney has gone viral for a so-called “Republican Karen” makeover, and now her stylist has fully entered the chat to defend his work.

It all kicked off after Sydney’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, where she wore a fitted red Alex Perry dress and a pin-straight blonde bob. The conservative look was very different to her normal style, with people comparing it to Fox News anchor cosplay.

Her dress was by Alex Perry, a designer who makes outfits that have been worn by everyone from Rachel Zegler to Ivanka Trump.

She was dragged online for the look, with people describing her look as “very MAGA” and “Karen style”.

“She looks more Republican every day”, one person wrote.

Enter Blakely Thornton, media personality, self-described fashion critic, and someone who clearly woke up ready to fight. In an Instagram Reel, he accused Sweeney of committing to a “white, Republican” aesthetic and even insisted her sleek hair was actually “the stiffest wig”. He also brought up Sydney’s billionaire-filled birthday bash with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

@blakelythornton♬ Happy Epic Violins – Carlos Estella

It didn’t take long for Sydney’s hairstylist Glen “Coco” Oropeza to hop into the comments.

“Wasn’t a wig but you can’t get my girl’s name out of your mouth,” he fired back in a now-deleted TikTok comment. “You’re obsessed.”

That wasn’t all: “Stiff where?… Take a breath, diva. We all know you just need clickbait cuz your content is TIRED… Imagine caring this much about a hairstyle you didn’t create and a woman who doesn’t know you exist. Goodnight.”

For context: Sydney has been blonde since autumn, and Glen previously told WWD the bob was a “boredom fix” that took four days, multiple colour sessions, and a veto against bangs. He’s also worked with Machine Gun Kelly and Becky G, so he’s no rookie when it comes to defending a dramatic haircut.

Oh — and if any of this feels political, that’s because Sydney has been in right-wing-rumour territory since her controversial American Eagle “good genes/jeans” campaign, and the reveal she’s officially registered as a Republican. Trump even chimed in at one point.

The Tab has reached out to reps for both Sweeney and Oropeza for comment.

Featured image credit: Youtube/The Tonight Show

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
wicked for good elphaba and then the sex cardigan

We finally know where Elphaba got her infamous ‘sex cardigan’ from in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

Even the lingerie in Wicked has complex lore

University of York scientists find new link between common virus and bladder cancer

Shannon Downing

A common childhood virus could help explain how bladder cancer begins

I asked Paul C Brunson if TikTok’s bird theory actually works, and his response was brutal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He did not hold back

Four confusing Wicked plot holes that Wicked: For Good annoyingly still hasn’t fixed

Ellissa Bain

I need answers

An (almost) comprehensive guide to touring Bristol with your parents

Sophia Thorpe

Embellish your CV with ‘cultural expertise’ and ‘experienced tour guide’ …

Who is Stranger Things season five’s Patty Newby, and why is she so important to the plot?!

Hebe Hancock

They’re giving major clues

London students stuck in ‘rat-infested’ private halls as Renters’ Rights bill excludes them

Nurulhuda Gumay Riswandi

‘Every time you walked into the kitchen you had to brace yourself to see at least three rats’

elphaba doing some magic in wicked for good

Cynthia Erivo finally explains how Elphaba’s magic powers actually work in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

She expanded on the lore from the musical

This clever theory about how Stranger Things will end has got everyone losing their minds

Ellissa Bain

It’s the most logical one yet

The real reason behind Diddy and 50 Cent’s beef, and the role he had in the Netflix doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s 30 years of lore

