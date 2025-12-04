Sydney Sweeney’s stylist defends her viral ‘Karen Republican’ look, and it’s messy

3 hours ago

Sydney Sweeney has gone viral for a so-called “Republican Karen” makeover, and now her stylist has fully entered the chat to defend his work.

It all kicked off after Sydney’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, where she wore a fitted red Alex Perry dress and a pin-straight blonde bob. The conservative look was very different to her normal style, with people comparing it to Fox News anchor cosplay.

Her dress was by Alex Perry, a designer who makes outfits that have been worn by everyone from Rachel Zegler to Ivanka Trump.

She was dragged online for the look, with people describing her look as “very MAGA” and “Karen style”.

“She looks more Republican every day”, one person wrote.

Enter Blakely Thornton, media personality, self-described fashion critic, and someone who clearly woke up ready to fight. In an Instagram Reel, he accused Sweeney of committing to a “white, Republican” aesthetic and even insisted her sleek hair was actually “the stiffest wig”. He also brought up Sydney’s billionaire-filled birthday bash with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

It didn’t take long for Sydney’s hairstylist Glen “Coco” Oropeza to hop into the comments.

“Wasn’t a wig but you can’t get my girl’s name out of your mouth,” he fired back in a now-deleted TikTok comment. “You’re obsessed.”

That wasn’t all: “Stiff where?… Take a breath, diva. We all know you just need clickbait cuz your content is TIRED… Imagine caring this much about a hairstyle you didn’t create and a woman who doesn’t know you exist. Goodnight.”

For context: Sydney has been blonde since autumn, and Glen previously told WWD the bob was a “boredom fix” that took four days, multiple colour sessions, and a veto against bangs. He’s also worked with Machine Gun Kelly and Becky G, so he’s no rookie when it comes to defending a dramatic haircut.

Oh — and if any of this feels political, that’s because Sydney has been in right-wing-rumour territory since her controversial American Eagle “good genes/jeans” campaign, and the reveal she’s officially registered as a Republican. Trump even chimed in at one point.

The Tab has reached out to reps for both Sweeney and Oropeza for comment.

Featured image credit: Youtube/The Tonight Show