The real reason behind Diddy and 50 Cent’s beef, and the role he had in the Netflix doc

The new Diddy documentary series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, came out on Netflix a couple of days ago, and now everyone’s talking about his beef with 50 Cent. Here’s what actually started the beef and how involved 50 Cent really is in the documentary.

Diddy and 50 Cent actually used to be collaborators before the beef

Even though it may not look like it now, Diddy and 50 Cent actually used to work together. Diddy was the owner of the extremely influential Bad Boy Records, which had huge artists of the 90s and early 2000s like Biggie and Lil Kim. 50 Cent was in the industry at this time, and even ghostwrote lyrics for the rapper.

Talking about their relationship, 50 Cent said to The Hollywood Reporter: “It was mostly work. I wouldn’t call it a friendship because there wouldn’t be disappointment between us if we didn’t speak to each other.”

The songs that 50 Cent claims to have written for Diddy are his verses in Let’s Get It and I Get Money.

The rappers have been beefing for years

A huge turning point in their relationship was the messy Ma$e deal. Mason Betha, whose rap name is Ma$e, had been signed with Diddy’s label Bad Boy Records for eight years, including during his retirement from music. When he decided to come back into the industry, he wanted to sign a new deal with 50 Cent’s record label, G-Unit.

But Diddy refused to transfer the contract unless 50 Cent paid a huge amount of money for Ma$e. In an interview with Mase Television, he said: “He asked for an unreasonable amount of money. He wanted too much, I wasn’t paying that.”

The deal fell through, and their relationship hasn’t been the same ever since.

On their beef, Diddy said on The Breakfast Club: “When he does that, it’s like funny to me. I don’t really take it personal. I know he has a different sense of humour. He’s just not in my life. We don’t have to never cross paths, and I will never say nothing negative about him, you know, because that’s just not me.”

50 Cent helped make the Diddy Netflix documentary

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a new four-part documentary series covering the rise and fall of Diddy, after he’s officially convicted for transportation to engage in prostitution. 50 Cent is the executive producer of the series. It’s not his first production credit for a show – the rapper helped produce hit shows like Power. He’s opened up about exactly why he chose to produce the Netflix series, making it clear it’s not just about their beef.

“If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as hip-hop is fine with his behaviours,” 50 Cent told Good Morning America. “There’s no one else being vocal. So, you would look at it and just say … ‘mind your business,’ or ‘lemme not say nothin’ about nothin’,’ or those things that would allow an entire culture to register as if they’re for that behaviour.”

