Love Is Blind’s Annie has had a secret boyfriend for a year, and she’s revealed his red flags

They almost didn’t make it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Annie from season nine of Love Is Blind has a boyfriend, and she’s spilt all the messy details of their first few dates in a new interview.

The Denver-based hairdresser was engaged to Nick in the last season of Love Is Blind, but things didn’t work out between the couple. Even before they got to the altar, Nick and Annie had a super tense break-up, and didn’t reignite their romance after filming ended. But Annie’s moved on and actually has a new boyfriend, who she’s been dating for a year.

In a new interview on Joe’s podcast, Table For One, Annie opened up about her relationship with Sasha, a Serbian cannabis seller who lives in Oregon.

“His mum introduced us, I’ve been friends with his mum since I was 15, she used to airbrush spray tan me,” she said. “One day she got tired of hearing my really terrible dating stories, and she was like ‘You should call Sasha’.”

But their first date was actually super chaotic, and almost entirely put Annie off.

“It was one of the worst dates I’ve been on… he was late, like almost 40 minutes late,” she said. “He brought his business partner, and the dude is like there, the business partner brought his girlfriend, who is this cute little girl from Miami, she was just sitting there at the table giving me the stink eye the whole time.”

Luckily, though, after the first two rocky dates, they eventually were able to build a strong connection.

“I called him after a couple of terrible dates, and we were on the phone for eight hours. The whole night,” she said.

The pair have been together for a year and a half, making things work long distance from Oregon to Denver, a whole two and a half hour flight away from each other. But Annie likes the distance, and doesn’t plan to move in with him properly any time soon.

“It’s kind of nice because I think we have time to ourselves to focus on our friends without feeling guilty about leaving our partner out of something, so it’s actually been really healthy for us.”

wicked for good elphaba and then the sex cardigan

We finally know where Elphaba got her infamous ‘sex cardigan’ from in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

Even the lingerie in Wicked has complex lore

University of York scientists find new link between common virus and bladder cancer

Shannon Downing

A common childhood virus could help explain how bladder cancer begins

I asked Paul C Brunson if TikTok’s bird theory actually works, and his response was brutal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He did not hold back

Four confusing Wicked plot holes that Wicked: For Good annoyingly still hasn’t fixed

Ellissa Bain

I need answers

An (almost) comprehensive guide to touring Bristol with your parents

Sophia Thorpe

Embellish your CV with ‘cultural expertise’ and ‘experienced tour guide’ …

Who is Stranger Things season five’s Patty Newby, and why is she so important to the plot?!

Hebe Hancock

They’re giving major clues

London students stuck in ‘rat-infested’ private halls as Renters’ Rights bill excludes them

Nurulhuda Gumay Riswandi

‘Every time you walked into the kitchen you had to brace yourself to see at least three rats’

elphaba doing some magic in wicked for good

Cynthia Erivo finally explains how Elphaba’s magic powers actually work in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

She expanded on the lore from the musical

This clever theory about how Stranger Things will end has got everyone losing their minds

Ellissa Bain

It’s the most logical one yet

The real reason behind Diddy and 50 Cent’s beef, and the role he had in the Netflix doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s 30 years of lore

