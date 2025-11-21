Love Is Blind’s Sparkle Megan is a mum influencer now, after saying she wants privacy

3 hours ago

Sparkle Megan surprised everyone with a baby at the Love Is Blind season nine reunion, and now she’s entering her mum influencer era on Instagram.

During the last season of Love Is Blind, Jordan and Sparkle Megan had a super rocky relationship, even though they made it out of the pods. When Megan decided to say no just before they got to the altar, she blamed their different lifestyles and her fears around becoming a mother to Jordan’s son, Luca.

“Honestly, this has me questioning if I’m even cut out to be a mom. Maybe I am too caught up in my own life,” she said at the time.

So it was a massive surprise when a year later, Megan showed up to the Love Is Blind reunion with a two-month-old son and a new man named Paul. After all that worry, it looks like Megan really was cut out for mum life after all, and has been embracing life with her baby boy, Brook.

“I know now more than ever that I was meant on this Earth to be a mom. He’s amazing. Our family is very happy,” she said at the reunion.

Explaining her decision to keep the pregnancy a secret, she said: “I wanted my pregnancy and the start of Brooks’ life for us to have in private.”

Now, the ex-entrepreneur has entered her influencer era and is fully committed to her new public life. She’s been posting lots on LTK, an e-commerce site where influencers can directly link to where they got their clothes from through sponsors.

She posted a photoshoot showing off her pregnancy bump and new nursery on the site.

“A season of waiting, dreaming and loving this little room of his more than I ever imagined. ✨ #LTKBump #LTKmomlife,” the caption said.

Tagged is a cot worth more than £10000, and of course, a Gucci wallpaper. It seems like the millionaire and her equally rich partner are taking advantage of the social media hype and making even more money from Megan’s followers.

