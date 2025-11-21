The Tab

Love Is Blind’s Sparkle Megan is a mum influencer now, after saying she wants privacy

Basically everything she posts is sponsored

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Sparkle Megan surprised everyone with a baby at the Love Is Blind season nine reunion, and now she’s entering her mum influencer era on Instagram.

During the last season of Love Is Blind, Jordan and Sparkle Megan had a super rocky relationship, even though they made it out of the pods. When Megan decided to say no just before they got to the altar, she blamed their different lifestyles and her fears around becoming a mother to Jordan’s son, Luca.

love is blind sparkle megan

via Netflix

“Honestly, this has me questioning if I’m even cut out to be a mom. Maybe I am too caught up in my own life,” she said at the time.

So it was a massive surprise when a year later, Megan showed up to the Love Is Blind reunion with a two-month-old son and a new man named Paul. After all that worry, it looks like Megan really was cut out for mum life after all, and has been embracing life with her baby boy, Brook.

“I know now more than ever that I was meant on this Earth to be a mom. He’s amazing. Our family is very happy,” she said at the reunion.

Explaining her decision to keep the pregnancy a secret, she said: “I wanted my pregnancy and the start of Brooks’ life for us to have in private.”

Now, the ex-entrepreneur has entered her influencer era and is fully committed to her new public life. She’s been posting lots on LTK, an e-commerce site where influencers can directly link to where they got their clothes from through sponsors.

She posted a photoshoot showing off her pregnancy bump and new nursery on the site.

“A season of waiting, dreaming and loving this little room of his more than I ever imagined. ✨ #LTKBump #LTKmomlife,” the caption said.

Tagged is a cot worth more than £10000, and of course, a Gucci wallpaper. It seems like the millionaire and her equally rich partner are taking advantage of the social media hype and making even more money from Megan’s followers.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

I'm A Celeb

These three British stars pulled out of I’m A Celeb 2025, and it could have been SO good

Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details of exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

Love Is Blind’s Jordan finally reveals what his job is, and makes sly dig at Sparkle Meg’s

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming