Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details of exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

I’ve been dying to know this

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Love is Blind season nine standout Ali just posted a TikTok going through all the work she’s had done in the past few years, and I’m fascinated.

From the beginning of her Love Is Blind journey, Ali has been really open about getting work done, even asking Anton if he’d help pay for her botox while she focused on finishing nursing school. Now, she’s spilt all the details on exactly what she’s had done to her face.

“The only thing I have to share as far as surgical procedures go is my nose, I obviously had a rhinoplasty,” she told her 67k followers. “We mostly focused on the tip of the nose, I didn’t do anything to the sides, so it is just as wide as it was growing up, and my profile obviously changed.”

“Outside of the rhinoplasty, I do obviously get neurotoxins. I don’t know if iI have a preference, usually i’s just whatever the injector I was going to at the time would do. But now I do my own injectables,” she continued.

Since filming Love Is Blind, Ali has narrowed down her nursing studies into working towards becoming a fully qualified aesthetician.

“I get botox to my forehead, the superior aspect of my crow’s feet, I get a bit around my nose for different reasons, I have gotten masseter botox because I was waking up with horrible headaches. Even when I clench you can see it moves a lot, so that’s an overactive masseter. ”

She continued: “Moving on to filler, I have had nothing on my temples, I’ve never done anything to my under eyes, I did one syringe of Voluma to my cheeks, really that wasn’t for me, I was a model for a training at work. I don’t regret it, I think it looks good. The other filler I’ve had, obviously lip filler, my lips were nonexistent before, so I’m so thankful. That was also the very first filler I did, and the start of my whole transformation.”

There aren’t any photos on Ali’s Instagram before her transformation, and she has her tagged photos on Instagram and Facebook hidden, but it’s safe to say she’s really happy with her current look.

