The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

We all love to hate Emily In Paris, but there’s a reason it’s come back for a fifth season. It’s undeniably addictive.

The move from Paris to Rome felt rogue at the time and has been discussed widely online, but there’s more context behind its whole upheaval across Europe.

Many Parisians were not fans of the show and made it very clear

For four seasons, we watched Emily juggle risky career moves, questionable hairstyles and more boyfriends than ever necessary, so the Emily In Paris move to Rome felt both chaotic but also right.

Many people speculated that the move was just to shake things up, with showrunner Darren Star explaining he wanted to expand the universe of the show: ” Just at the point that Emily has gotten comfortable in Paris, she’s sort of thrown into another country where she’s going to experience some cultural differences”, he previously commented.

Darren continued to explain the decision: “Just at the point that Emily has gotten comfortable in Paris, she’s sort of thrown into another country where she’s going to experience some cultural differences. And also, I think there’s cultural differences to explore — and we do — between French and Italians. It’s a whole new world, but it doesn’t mean that we’re leaving Paris.”

However, one Parisian neighbourhood where a lot of filming of previous seasons took place seems to have pushed back against Netflix and the show.

Videos online show vandalism to businesses in the area, where messages have been left in English reading “Emily not welcome” and “Tourists go home.”

@kaicococruz Bonjour from Emily in Paris’ neighborhood in Saint Germain. We saw these graffiti a few years ago. And I can’t help but wonder, is this the reason why the plot includes Emily moving to Rome? #emilyinparis #paris ♬ original sound – MOTORSPORT FILES

Many tourists flock to popular filming sights since the release of season one in 2020, which may have contributed to the dissatisfaction among neighbours or residents in filming areas. So, Emily In Paris now in Rome is likely due to a mix of factors, including giving the regular filming locations and those who live there a bit of a break.

