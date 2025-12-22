World leaders are literally fighting over Emily in Paris, and Lily Collins has spoken out

The Tab
The seductive power of Emily in Paris has never been clearer, because politicians from both France and Italy are quite literally fighting over the Netflix show.

It all started in 2024, when Brigitte Macron had a cameo in season four of Netflix’s Emily in Paris. It was a small moment, but one applauded by her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I was super proud and she was very happy to do so,” he said. “It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment first for her.”

He said the show is “good for the image of France,” and noted how the glitz and glamour of the show is “super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country.”

Unfortunately, towards the end of the interview, Emmanuel Macron took a swipe at Italy as he condemned Emily’s adventure in Rome.

“We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain [in Paris],” he said. “‘Emily in Paris’ in Roma doesn‘t make sense.”

The claws came out shortly after, with Rome’s Mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, responding to his neighbour’s comments with: “Take it easy, Emmanuel Macron. Emily in Rome is perfect. And besides, you can’t command the heart: let’s let her choose.”

The comments were made in jest, with an accompanying winky face, but the concept of politicians fighting over Emily in Paris could only happen in 2025. It’s been a jarring year.

Lily Collins responded to the Emily in Paris/Italy drama

@fallontonight

@Lily Collins reacts to world leaders fighting over Emily in Paris 🤣 #FallonTonight #TonightShow #LilyCollins #EmilyInParis #JimmyFallon

♬ original sound – FallonTonight

Promoting the most recent season of Emily in Paris – or is it Emily in Italy now? – Lily Collins appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Naturally, the show’s host just had to ask her about the international incident.

“It’s a European love triangle,” Lily joked. “And you know, the Prime Minister of Greece recently said that his wife’s favourite show is Emily in Paris, and after a long day at the office, his favourite thing to do is go home and watch it with her.”

Lily was stunned that after “running Greece,” the politician was kicking back to enjoy Emily’s many (many) European flings.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has also addressed the tension, stating: “Emily in Paris has deepened the cultural conversation between France and the world — it even sparked a very friendly rivalry with Italy over which country would claim the heart of Emily.”

Emily in Paris is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

