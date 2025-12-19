The Tab

Who was Diego Borella? The episode tribute and his links to Emily in Paris explained

‘His memory will live on with the show’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Emily in Paris has just returned for its latest series, and Emily Cooper is now adjusting to life in Rome. There are a lot of twists and turns – this is Emily after all – that lead up to the final episode. Episode 10 of Emily in Paris season five is dedicated to a man called Diego Borella, so you might be wondering who that was.

Episode 10 is titled Veni, Vidi, Venezia. It follows the chaos of Venice Fashion Week. Just as we got the conclusion of this season of the show, a message appeared on the screen which read: “In memory of Diego Borella”. Here’s who he was, and his relevance to the show.

Who was Diego Borella and what was his link to Emily in Paris?

Diego Borella tribute in Emily in Paris

47-year-old Diego Borella was a director for Emily in Paris, and died suddenly whilst filming on set. The third assistant director passed away in August this year.

His death was reported on at the time. It was said Borella “suddenly” collapsed in front of colleagues who were preparing to film a scene. It’s since been reported by local news that he died at the scene after “a sudden heart attack”. Filming was immediately suspended, but according to Deadline, it resumed the following weekend.

Borella had trained in Rome, London, and New York. In addition to film, the director had recently worked across poetry, and the writing of fairy tales and children’s stories.

Speaking about the tragic incident at a press conference, Emily in Paris creator Darren Star said: “We were all there when it happened. We were filming that day, it came at the very, very end of our filming. I think it hit us very hard because it was tragic and shocking and sad. And he was part of our Italian crew, and he was part of our family of the show.

“And we really, I think, pride ourselves that we feel like a family. So it was a real loss.” He added Borella’s memory will “live on with the show and in all of our hearts because he was part of the Emily in Paris family.”

Paramount Television Studios, which produces the show for Netflix, said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Emily in Paris is available on Netflix now. 

