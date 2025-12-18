Lily Collins makes rare admission about how much of a ‘struggle’ filming Emily in Paris was

1 hour ago

Lily Collins has spoken out about the struggles of filming the most recent season of Emily in Paris. Season five of Emily in Paris has just dropped on Netflix, and of course, Lily has played the social media mess that is Emily Cooper since the very start.

In January 2025, Lily became a mother for the first time. She and her film directer husband Charlie McDowell welcomed a baby via surrogacy into their lives, so this year, Lily has been adapting to motherhood.

Filming for the most recent episodes took place later in the year. In a new interview, Lily spoke about her new lifestyle and said she’s had to balance a lot.

“When we started shooting this season my daughter was about three and a half months. How does she change my approach to filming? I mean, schedule!,” she told The Sun.