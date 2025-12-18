Lily Collins makes rare admission about how much of a ‘struggle’ filming Emily in Paris was
‘It’s really tough’
Lily Collins has spoken out about the struggles of filming the most recent season of Emily in Paris. Season five of Emily in Paris has just dropped on Netflix, and of course, Lily has played the social media mess that is Emily Cooper since the very start.
In January 2025, Lily became a mother for the first time. She and her film directer husband Charlie McDowell welcomed a baby via surrogacy into their lives, so this year, Lily has been adapting to motherhood.
Filming for the most recent episodes took place later in the year. In a new interview, Lily spoke about her new lifestyle and said she’s had to balance a lot.
“When we started shooting this season my daughter was about three and a half months. How does she change my approach to filming? I mean, schedule!,” she told The Sun.
“You have a different purpose and it’s really tough. I have a greater purpose now and I miss her so much. She visited the set but I’m still figuring it out in real time. It’s a struggle and I’m just so grateful to be able to do both.”
Lily admitted that before she has strived for perfection, but that might not be realistic anymore. She added: “I took my hands off perfectionism. You cannot focus on perfectionism when your focus is on all these other hats you’re wearing. I said to everyone this year, ‘I’m really good with memorisation, I’m really good with knowing my lines, but this year give me some grace. I’ve not slept, I’m very tired and I may not be on my game’.
“And you know what? Who was in the blooper reel more this year? Me. Who had more fun this year? Me, because I let go of perfectionism and I was so grateful.”
But, Lily said one good thing has come from this realisation. She’s now more like her character of Emily Copper than ever. “Emily season one was very close to who I was. Emily season one was trying to focus on being perfect, knowing everything, being very regimented. Emily this season is the closest to who I am, and I really do feel like I had a part in guiding her there,” she said.
Emily in Paris is available on Netflix now.