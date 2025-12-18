Here are eight reasons why YOU should join The Exeter Tab next term

2 hours ago

When term two quickly rolls around, it’s easy to look at your calendar and realise – after the chaos of the Christmas rush – you actually have a lot more free time than you imagined.

Have you ever found yourself wishing you’d got more involved in societies and extracurriculars earlier in the year, but now feel like it’s too late? Well, not to fret – The Exeter Tab has got your back x

We are always on the lookout for new student writers and contributors to join the team. Whether you love writing, have strong opinions, want to create social media content, or just want to try something new, there’s a place for you here.

And no, you don’t need to send a CV or cover letter, just send a DM to us on Instagram!

Still not convinced? Here are eight reasons why you should join one of the most iconic teams in Exeter:

1. CV experience

Becoming a writer for The Tab is invaluable journalism experience that all employers would love to see. We will send you weekly article ideas that you can pick up, or you’re welcome to pitch your own ideas – we love seeing original content!

2. Build a portfolio

I have to say, it’s pretty cool being able to search up your name and see a profile of all your articles on a real journalism website. Whether you write two articles or 20, you get to show off that you’ve written for The Exeter Tab.

3. The freedom to write what you want, when you want

As uni students, we’re constantly overwhelmed with deadlines and certainly don’t want any more piling up. The good news? There’s no pressure when it comes to writing Tab articles. You can write them if you want, whenever you want. If you have a free day, or even just an hour, and feel like writing an article, we’ll be here!

4. Develop writing and editing skills

The best way to improve your writing skills is (what a surprise) by writing! And what better way to practice and develop your skills than by creating content you actually want to write, for an audience of students who genuinely want to read it?

5. Get involved in content creation

Not into the writing side of things? No worries! We aren’t just looking for writers, we’re also looking for people interested in creating social content. We post on Instagram and TikTok, so the stage is yours. We want to hear all of your amazing, unique ideas!

6. Meet like-minded students

Writers for The Tab are, in my completely unbiased opinion, super cool and friendly. I mean, Tab stands for talented and brilliant… haven’t you heard?

Becoming a student contributor is a great way to meet students who have the same interests as you. Our team are also planning socials for the new year, so keep an eye out!

7. Be part of something bigger

With a combined readership of nine million across The Tab, your ideas and opinions will be heard by thousands of readers.

8. Get published

And finally, you can get your work published as a journalist! And what better way to launch your career than starting at university? It screams academic baddie x