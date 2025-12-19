The Tab

‘I was 14’: Quen Blackwell claims 50 Cent made ‘disgusting’ comment in resurfaced video

The shocking clip is all over X

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A video from influencer and model Quen Blackwell, where she makes some strong accusations against 50 Cent, is making the rounds on social media.

Quenlin is an American content creator who started on Vine back in 2015 and has remained consistently popular across platforms for the past decade. She now has 17 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

In a video she made with her friend Larray, another influencer who got his start from Vine, she reacted to old viral videos of herself and added some context. One Vine shows a younger Quen showing how flexible she is by doing some stretches.

“I was probably 14,” Quen said as they watched the video.

“Should you be doing this?” Larray asked.

Quen replied: “Those were cheer moves! But then 50 Cent went and posted it on his Instagram and said, ‘Damn, I want to tear that sh*t up’, hashtag all his alcohol brands, hashtag wild Wednesdays. Then my Dad was like ‘I’m gonna get it taken down!'”.

Larray looked shocked as Quenlin explained they couldn’t get the post taken down.

“We just had to wait for 50 Cent to realise, but he never did,” Quen said. She then pretended to cry as Larray comforted her.

Even though this video is over a year old, a viral tweet sharing this clip is now blowing up on X. It has almost 200k likes.

“People saying he didn’t know her age but why is he even posting random girls talking about them like that in the first place?” one comment said.

“Not mother Quenlin Blackwell getting harassed by 50 Cent,” said another.

The post is no longer on 50 Cent’s account and there are no public Instagram posts from him before 2019.  Neither Quen or 50 Cent have responded to the wave of attention this clip is getting.

The Tab has reached out to 50 Cent for comment.

Featured image via @quenblackwell/@50cent via Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

