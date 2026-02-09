The Tab
love island all stars recoupling

How is the order of recouplings decided? Ex-Love Islanders finally have answers for us

Apparently recouplings ‘were the worst’ days to film

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Love Island viewers must have sat through dozens of recouplings over the years. But who chooses which Islanders pick first, and why? Thankfully, the Love Island 2025 contestant Harry Cooksley has finally spilled how the order of Love Island recouplings is decided.

Harry shared on TikTok: “What will happen in the build-up to it: you’ll get head space. So, you’ll speak to the producers and they’ll be like: ‘Who are you thinking? What are you thinking? If there’s a recoupling, who are you going to pick?’ So, they’ll know where everyone’s head is, and that’s how they will decide the order of who goes first and who goes second.”

Harry used the recent recoupling on Love Island: All Stars as an example.

love island all stars recoupling with sher

The aforementioned recoupling
(Image via ITV)

“They had obviously spoken to Sher and said: ‘Who are you feeling? Are you into Jack? Are you into Scott? Who are you thinking?’’ And she would have said: ‘I’m more into Scott.’ Then they would have thought: ‘Oh, let’s put all of the Americans first, because, let’s be honest, Sher has just put a cat amongst the pigeons.'”

The season five Islander Anton Danyluk has also shed some light on this. Apparently, the Love Island producers coach contestants so their speeches match the planned order for recouplings. He told Ok!: “You’re not told what to say, but they know who you’re picking before you pick them, so they can put it in a specific order, so it becomes dramatic. Do you never wonder how it works out so dramatic?

Most Read

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

This is exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

“You have to make your speech not obvious – so I knew I was going to couple up with Belle but the audience didn’t. I couldn’t just say ‘she’s got blonde hair’ – you have to make it quite dramatic.”

Anton and Belle looking super cheerful at the firepit love island recoupling

Anton and Belle looking super cheerful at the firepit
(Image via ITV)

Harry also shared on his TikTok that the recouplings “were the worst days” to film.

“These were the longest days,” he dished, “the recouplings were so boring. They took ages. Everyone said the same things. Someone will go first and everyone will just repeat it. Some people won’t be able to get their words out. They were long days. And you see about three seconds of people’s speeches, but you have to talk for like two minutes for a lot of them so [the producers] get the right bits.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

From shortest to tallest, here are the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast ranked by their heights

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

love island curtis pritchard what past islanders say about him

Past Love Islanders’ mystifying accounts of what Curtis Pritchard is like in real life

Latest

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it

Right, here’s how much those bushes from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show ACTUALLY got paid

Hebe Hancock

I’m so shocked

love island all stars recoupling

How is the order of recouplings decided? Ex-Love Islanders finally have answers for us

Claudia Cox

Apparently recouplings ‘were the worst’ days to film

Why Marina actress Ruby Barker left Bridgerton, and was hospitalised over her mental health

Hayley Soen

She directly called out Netflix

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it

Right, here’s how much those bushes from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show ACTUALLY got paid

Hebe Hancock

I’m so shocked

love island all stars recoupling

How is the order of recouplings decided? Ex-Love Islanders finally have answers for us

Claudia Cox

Apparently recouplings ‘were the worst’ days to film

Why Marina actress Ruby Barker left Bridgerton, and was hospitalised over her mental health

Hayley Soen

She directly called out Netflix