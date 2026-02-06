Past Love Islanders’ mystifying accounts of what Curtis Pritchard is like in real life

4 hours ago

Curtis Pritchard has been on Love Island four times now, but he remains a mystifying enigma. How does he get so many amazing girls to go out with him? Does he even ballroom dance anymore? Can he even make iced coffees? I have so many questions.

A host of former Love Islanders have shared what Curtis Pritchard is like in real life, but their accounts are wildly different. I’m even more confused. Here are all the contradictory things they had to say.

Amy Hart says he’s ‘level-headed’ and ‘sensible’

When I think of Curtis, “level-headed” is not the first adjective to spring to mind. Remember his melodramatic arguments with Ekin-Su on All-Stars last year?

However, Curtis’s ex-half-girlfriend, Amy Hart, said in Closer magazine: “I think people want me to slag him off, but I can give quite a good insight because I know him so well. He’s a real grown-up, he’s level-headed and just because of the life he’s lived, he’s very sensible.

“We don’t hang out but we always have a lovely chat when we bump into each other – we always support each other.” Aw, how wholesome.

Curtis is ‘a bit lost’, according to Messy Mitch

In an interview with The Tab, the season ten Islander Mitch did not hold back his opinion of Curtis. He accused Curtis of only going on All Stars for “screen time” and “clout”.

“Curtis crying after four days because Millie didn’t want him is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen. He keeps forcing tears,” Mitch said.

He continued: “So, Curtis has gone in, and I think he’s looked around and gone, ‘I can’t even build a character with someone in here.’ He tried Millie, and now he’s realised Millie doesn’t want her. I think he’s out of options, so he’ll soon crumble. He’s a bit lost in there.”

Several Islanders from his first season weren’t fans

Love Islanders who were in the villa with Curtis in 2019 weren’t all that impressed with him.

In an interview with the Standard, Yewande Biala named Curtis as the Islander who “only does things to make himself look good”. She continued: “With Curtis, he just keeps shocking me, I’m not going to lie to you. He keeps shocking me.”

Anna Vakili also listed Curtis as one of the only two Islanders she didn’t like. She told the Sun she “doesn’t speak to Curtis” or his then-girlfriend Maura Higgins.

Ekin-Su said he was really career-focused

Following their split, Ekin-Su said her relationship with Curtis was very different out in the real world.

She told Cosmopolitan: “When you’re in the villa, you’re living your own reality, and you’re able to give your time and attention to that one person. And when we came off the show, we tried to keep that same bubble for ourselves. But what really happened was we were just so incredibly focused on our careers and when both people are focused on their careers, I think for us, we didn’t want to end up resenting each other in the future.”

Apparently their relationship was challenged by Curits’s new interest in boxing. ” love seeing him passionate about something he loves, and he was the same with me. And I think with boxing as well it’s intense training every day and you do need to focus on that on its own.”

Featured image via ITV.