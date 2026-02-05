Love Island’s Curtis follows hugely controversial political figure and party on Instagram

2 hours ago

Love Island viewers have noticed that Curtis Pritchard follows two Instagram accounts linked to the highly controversial political party Reform UK.

Curtis is currently on Love Island for the fourth time this season of All Stars, and after things with Millie went left, he’s getting to know other girls in the villa. When he’s not on Love Island, Curtis has been known to do the odd acting gig. His cursed Hollyoaks performance with his twin brother, AJ, still lives in my mind rent-free. The pair have also been in a bunch of pantomimes since Curtis first appeared in Love Island back in 2019 for the fifth season.

But people have been speculating on his personal beliefs outside the show, and some viewers have noticed that the dancer, who doesn’t openly discuss his political beliefs, follows Reform UK and Nigel Farage’s official Instagram accounts. Curtis does not follow any other UK political parties or their MPs on his public Instagram account.

“Ew, can we get him out next?” said one person on TikTok after seeing this.

“I won’t feel bad for his tears again,” said another.

Curtis has never publicly spoken about what he believes politically, but his twin brother has been much more front-facing about his beliefs. AJ was on GB News last October, in conversation with Reform UK’s party leader Nigel Farage, and even teased a turn to politics later in his career.

“You’ve got a lot to offer. And maybe, who knows, you’ve done all these TV shows, you’re doing the business, one day it could be politics,” Nigel said to AJ.

He laughed and responded: “Dipping my toe in there.”

AJ also follows Nigel and Reform UK on Instagram, as well as the Labour Party. In 2024, he went to the Labour conference.

When asked why he was there, he told The Mirror: “My other half was here, so I thought I’d come along see what’s happening and obviously politics and business are very intriguing.”