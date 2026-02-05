The Tab

The toxic truth behind Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood’s Love Island split, seven years on

I can’t believe it’s been that long

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

It’s been eight long years since Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood were on Love Island. While we all remember the arguments (I’m sat), and the “Cash Hughes” doll, the actual fallout of their relationship was far more dramatic.

At the time of the breakup, they were filming their spin off show, Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On. While the public saw a standard breakup, the reality was an ugly, expletive-filled collapse that was so toxic, ITV allegedly couldn’t even air half of it.

ITV

The cracks exploded during a supposed “romantic” trip to Amsterdam. Filmed for their spin-off, the trip was meant to save the relationship, but it ended with Chris sobbing in the back of a taxi.

In footage that made for uncomfortable viewing, Chris emerged from a cab in tears after Olivia allegedly humiliated him. He claimed she had been “all over two blokes in the club” and holding hands with strangers. Olivia’s defense? She called Chris a “vomiter” of emotions, claiming he would scream until he was blue in the face.

Crackin’ On was commissioned for a full six-episode run to follow the pair moving into their luxury home. However, insiders told the Daily Mail that the footage was so nasty and the fighting so relentless that ITV bosses were forced to cut the series short. Only three episodes ever aired, and in a telling move, the show has been scrubbed from ITVX entirely. It’s the lost media of the Love Island world because the content was simply too “horrible” to keep hosted.

ITV

People at the time were quick to label Olivia’s behavior as “gaslighting”. In one filmed row, she screamed that Chris only cared about his self-image and had never cared for her. Friends of Chris, who is often called “the nicest man in showbiz”, say he was left “distraught” and “humiliated” by the way she treated him on camera.

While they tried to play the “happy couple” for the brand, the “breach of trust” was the final nail. Chris was reportedly furious over rumors that Olivia was sending late-night flirty messages to her ex, Bradley Dack (who she later married and has since split from).

An an interview on Loose Women at the time, Olivia Attwood revealed their break-up conversation was “captured on camera” for their reality show Crackin’ On. She also admitted she felt “abandoned” over the split, confirming that Hughes had ended things after she tweeted her ex-boyfriend Bradley Dack.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s camp claimed Chris was only in the relationship for professional opportunities and “publicly humiliated” her through his own scandals, including the infamous Katie Price text saga.

The fallout has lasted nearly a decade. While Olivia recently split from Bradley Dack, Chris has moved on to a high-profile romance with American star JoJo Siwa, whom he met on Celebrity Big Brother last year.

As recently as May 2025, Olivia posted a TikTok seemingly mocking JoJo’s persona, a move Chris’s friends told the Daily Mail proves she’s still “triggering” drama years after the taxi doors shut in Amsterdam.

@oliviaattwood💛♬ Pretty Little Baby – Connie Francis

Olivia has now also reportedly split from her husband Bradley Dack after being married for over two years. This separation is also allegedly been put down to a breach of trust.

Featured image credit: Instagram

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

