Movie night is BACK and is set to bring chaos to the All Stars villa and ‘bad news for Lucinda’

60 mins ago

Guys, it’s been confirmed that movie night is back, and it’s hitting the Love Island All Stars villa very soon. Movie night is arguably the messiest episode of the entire season, and always brings fights and arguments.

Movie night was axed from All Stars last year, and for the first season of the show was rebranded to the “PDA Awards” so it was different from the summer series. During season one of All Stars, Georgia Steel won “Most Sneaky All Star” and Toby Aromolaran was named “Most Salty All Star”.

But, for 2026, it’s been confirmed that good old, traditional movie night is making its return. The Islanders will sit in the villa garden, popcorn in hand, and watch clips from secret conversations, and chats Islanders thought were happening in private. Do they forget there are cameras everywhere?

The Sun has said the return of movie night “rips couples apart, and divides the villa.” It also brings “bad news for Lucinda”. Lucinda has famously “forgotten” a lot of her most controversial secret chats happened, so now we’ll finally get to see what actually went down.

A source said: “Movie night is back very soon and the Islanders will be horrified. A lot of them will get a nasty shock as conversations they thought were private will be exposed. Fans will love it.”

We don’t know the exact date for movie night, but it’s been said it will happen “very soon”. The PDA Awards took place on February 4th during the 2024 season, so given the show this year was delayed because of the wildfires, we can *expect* it to take place towards the start of next week.

I need it now! Roll the tapes!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.