The Tab

Movie night is BACK and is set to bring chaos to the All Stars villa and ‘bad news for Lucinda’

It was axed from All Stars last year

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Guys, it’s been confirmed that movie night is back, and it’s hitting the Love Island All Stars villa very soon. Movie night is arguably the messiest episode of the entire season, and always brings fights and arguments.

Movie night was axed from All Stars last year, and for the first season of the show was rebranded to the “PDA Awards” so it was different from the summer series. During season one of All Stars, Georgia Steel won “Most Sneaky All Star” and Toby Aromolaran was named “Most Salty All Star”.

But, for 2026, it’s been confirmed that good old, traditional movie night is making its return. The Islanders will sit in the villa garden, popcorn in hand, and watch clips from secret conversations, and chats Islanders thought were happening in private. Do they forget there are cameras everywhere?

Love Island All Stars movie night

via ITV

The Sun has said the return of movie night “rips couples apart, and divides the villa.” It also brings “bad news for Lucinda”. Lucinda has famously “forgotten” a lot of her most controversial secret chats happened, so now we’ll finally get to see what actually went down.

A source said: “Movie night is back very soon and the Islanders will be horrified. A lot of them will get a nasty shock as conversations they thought were private will be exposed. Fans will love it.”

We don’t know the exact date for movie night, but it’s been said it will happen “very soon”. The PDA Awards took place on February 4th during the 2024 season, so given the show this year was delayed because of the wildfires, we can *expect* it to take place towards the start of next week.

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

I need it now! Roll the tapes!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Lucinda said she doesn't even like Love Island

Um, unearthed video shows Lucinda previously saying she doesn’t even like doing Love Island?!

People think producers stepped in during recent Love Island fights, and there’s solid evidence

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with sister Missy

Um, so Jack Keating only got on Love Island in the first place because his sister turned it down

Latest

Jonatanas Kazlauskas reveals surprisingly tragic story behind viral ‘Sorry’ performance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The ‘Bro’s still apologising’ meme is all over TikTok

Movie night is BACK and is set to bring chaos to the All Stars villa and ‘bad news for Lucinda’

Hayley Soen

It was axed from All Stars last year

Sabrina

Explaining the hilarious beef/pork between Sabrina Carpenter and the ‘hotter blonde’ Miss Piggy

Kieran Galpin

Chat, why is Miss Piggy threatening legal action against Sabrina??

It looks familiar, so here’s where you recognise Benedict’s ‘My Cottage’ in Bridgerton from

Ellissa Bain

It’s been in loads of other films and TV shows

Jason Momoa popped up quite literally everywhere in Manchester this weekend

Katie Thompson

Wonder what he thought of Picadilly Gardens

People think they’ve found Ariana Grande’s secret ‘food and stealing men’ Instagram account

Hebe Hancock

The posts are actually hilarious

Brooklyn

Ouch, Brooklyn Beckham has covered his tattoo tribute to his dad with an odd replacement

Kieran Galpin

AND he’s covered the tribute to his mum on his chest

Love Island’s Curtis follows hugely controversial political figure and party on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t see this coming

Lucinda said she doesn't even like Love Island

Um, unearthed video shows Lucinda previously saying she doesn’t even like doing Love Island?!

Hayley Soen

Girl nobody forced you to do this four times

Valentines Day is approaching fast! Here are Manchester’s best dates on a budget

Rebecca Pattni

Who said being broke isn’t romantic?

Jonatanas Kazlauskas reveals surprisingly tragic story behind viral ‘Sorry’ performance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The ‘Bro’s still apologising’ meme is all over TikTok

Movie night is BACK and is set to bring chaos to the All Stars villa and ‘bad news for Lucinda’

Hayley Soen

It was axed from All Stars last year

Sabrina

Explaining the hilarious beef/pork between Sabrina Carpenter and the ‘hotter blonde’ Miss Piggy

Kieran Galpin

Chat, why is Miss Piggy threatening legal action against Sabrina??

It looks familiar, so here’s where you recognise Benedict’s ‘My Cottage’ in Bridgerton from

Ellissa Bain

It’s been in loads of other films and TV shows

Jason Momoa popped up quite literally everywhere in Manchester this weekend

Katie Thompson

Wonder what he thought of Picadilly Gardens

People think they’ve found Ariana Grande’s secret ‘food and stealing men’ Instagram account

Hebe Hancock

The posts are actually hilarious

Brooklyn

Ouch, Brooklyn Beckham has covered his tattoo tribute to his dad with an odd replacement

Kieran Galpin

AND he’s covered the tribute to his mum on his chest

Love Island’s Curtis follows hugely controversial political figure and party on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t see this coming

Lucinda said she doesn't even like Love Island

Um, unearthed video shows Lucinda previously saying she doesn’t even like doing Love Island?!

Hayley Soen

Girl nobody forced you to do this four times

Valentines Day is approaching fast! Here are Manchester’s best dates on a budget

Rebecca Pattni

Who said being broke isn’t romantic?