People think producers stepped in during recent Love Island fights, and there’s solid evidence

People are convinced producers stepped in during all the recent fights in the Love Island All Stars villa. Plus, there’s actual evidence that backs up the claims.

In the last few episodes, everyone has been hooked on the drama between Belle Hassan, Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone. Whilst Belle was away at Villa USA, Sean and Lucinda cracked on, seemingly forgetting she existed.

Belle has spent days visibly upset, and had huge arguments with both Sean and Lucinda about what happened. But still, Lucinda and Sean were adamant they’d done nothing wrong, despite multiple Islanders telling them they should have considered other people’s feelings.

Now, people are convinced producers told Sean to apologise to Belle. He sat down and had a conversation with her, and you have to admit, it did look pretty forced. Sean still didn’t seem to understand Belle’s point of view. Belle also had a conversation with Lucinda. Despite previously saying they’d never get on, they agreed to bury it all.

Lucinda said: “I’m really sorry, I do feel dreadful. You deserve better than him anyway.” Belle replied: “I think you do as well to be honest. What he did in that challenge wasn’t fair on you or me.”

Twitter’s not convinced by it all. “Those producers told Belle to make up with Lucinda, I miss the older seasons when they didn’t have to squash things the next day, give me feuds,” one person said. Another added: “Producers sat Belle down”.

The Tab has previously reported what happens behind the scenes when Islanders get into fights, and more often than not, Islanders will get a talking to from producers.

Islanders are forced to apologise to one another, even if it’s not what they want to do. The producers do this to diffuse situations, and so the villa can move on.

Previously, it was confirmed that Faye was told to apologise to Teddy in the Love Island 2021 villa, after her behaviour was branded “unacceptable” by a men’s domestic abuse charity. The producers are reported to have subsequently ordered her to say sorry, in a scene that was filmed and televised the next day. She was also made to “grovel for forgiveness”.

As well as this, when things get particularly heated, Islanders are invited to the Beach Hut, to chat to producers and get a chance to calm down.

So, maybe that’s why Sean, Lucinda and Belle all suddenly got very apologetic?

