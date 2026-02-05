Explaining the hilarious beef/pork between Sabrina Carpenter and the ‘hotter blonde’ Miss Piggy

1 hour ago

Just when you thought that 2026 couldn’t get more jarring, there’s apparently beef between Sabrina Carpenter and the ever-iconic Miss Piggy.

It’s an unwritten rule that we all consider the likes of Miss Piggy and Kermit as fully functioning, sentient entities. They’re their own people, despite having existed agelessly since the ’70s, and there’s definitely not a hand up there. As such, of course they can get into arguments with other celebrities.

It all started with Miss Piggy’s arrest

The beef between Miss Piggy and Sabrina started in November of 2025, on the closing night of the Short n’ Sweet tour in Los Angeles. The most famous piece of bacon on the planet was the final celeb Sabrina arrested, and it went mega viral.

“Uhhh … Yes! I’m loving it! I mean, I do have a few notes. I’ll share them with you after the show,” Miss Piggy told Sabrina before the arrest.

This seems to have been the inciting incident, and it’s only grown spicier since.

They threw jabs at one another on the Muppet Show

The Muppets returned with a vegence this month with the relaunch of The Muppet Show with Seth Rogen. Sabrina was the special guest, and she got along with all of her furry new friends – besides Miss Piggy.

They threw a number of jabs at one another during the show, including Piggy exclaiming, “You’re not cutting me from the show” when Sabrina sang Islands in the Stream with Kermit. It was very romantic, but never would I have guessed that Sabrina would be coming for Miss Piggy’s man.

Miss Piggy also demanded that Sabrina change her outfit when they matched, and even accused her of stealing her wigs.

Erm, why is Miss Piggy threatening to sue Sabrina Carpenter?

In another viral moment, Sabrina confessed that she’d based her entire aesthetic on Miss Piggy, and Kermit’s bae was not happy.

“Oh trust me, my attorneys and I have taken notice and we will be in touch,” Miss Piggy responded, adding that it’s called copyright infringement and not modelling “my whole look and style after you.”

She’s now leaving it up to her lawyers to decide if a lawsuit is worth pursuing.

Miss Piggy stormed out of an interview

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ria & Fran (@chicksintheoffice)

Appearing on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Miss Piggy was not happy when the hosts called Sabrina the “hottest blonde” out there.

“I did not come here for you to put words in my mouth,” Piggy bit back. “OK! That’s it. I’m done. This is over. I’m pulling the plug.”

She then stormed out of the interview and proceeded to trash the set. Iconic behaviour.

The entire Short n’ Sweet tour was ‘inspired by moi’

In another interview, this time with Billboard, Miss Piggy said that the entire Short n’ Sweet tour was “inspired by moi.”

“I mean, if you can call it that,” she said, talking to Kermit. “You know, stealing a look. There was a moment where we were very friendly on the tour, and she got sick, and I subbed in for her. Nobody noticed because we’re basically twins.”

Miss Piggy says Sabrina was ‘intimidated’ by her

Miss Piggy gives away *almost* all of her beauty secrets ahead of "The Muppet Show." pic.twitter.com/Zhk9gBVtNG — E! News (@enews) February 5, 2026

In preperation for the Disney+ release, Miss Piggy and Kermit were interviewed by E! News’ Will Marfuggi. He asked whether she was intimidated to meet the Manchild singer.

She snapped: “Was I intimidated?” If anything, I think you should ask Sabrina if she was intimidated by moi. Well, actually, don’t ask her that, though. Just take my word for it. She was very intimidated.”

Kermit then tried to salvage the situation, butting in with: “What I think Miss Piggy is meaning to say is that it was great to share the stage with Sabrina, who is an amazing singer and actress.”

She was not convinced, adding: “Sure, sure, sure, yeah. That’s what I meant.”

Forget Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, this is the only feud I care about. I truly believe that if more pop stars beefed with fictional characters, the world would be a much happier place.

Featured image credit: Disney