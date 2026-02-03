The Tab

Bianca Censori’s naked Grammys dress last year was so much raunchier than Chappell Roan’s

People need to stop freaking out

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone’s freaking out over Chappell Roan’s nipple dress she wore to the Grammys on Sunday night, but guys… it’s literally nothing compared to Bianca Censori’s last year. Everyone needs to chill.

The 27-year-old singer stepped out at the 2026 awards ceremony wearing a sheer red dress that was attached to her nipples, with her whole upper body on raunchy display. People are calling the dress, which is a recreation of Mugler’s 1998 design, absolutely outrageous, and she’s had loads of backlash. It is quite wild, but Kanye West’s wife’s outfit was so much worse.

Last February, Australian model and architect Bianca Censori, who married Kanye in December 2022, arrived at the 2025 Grammys wearing a huge black floor-length fur coat. Then, while standing right next to her husband, she took it off in front of photographers on the red carpet to reveal she was practically naked.

All Censori was wearing was a completely sheer slip dress, leaving absolutely nothing to the imagination. Everything was on display, and she was practically fully nude. The dress, if you can even call it that, was designed by Kanye for his brand Yeezy, and he suitably named it the “invisible dress”.

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The moment shocked the world, and she was so naked outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles that some people wondered if she’d actually face charges for indecent exposure. She didn’t, but the moment has gone down in history as one of the most outrageous Grammys moments ever.

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here's how it actually worked

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won't appear in season four

Curtis

Love Island's Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

In comparison, Chappell Roan’s 2026 dress is so tame. It’s just a bit of cleavage! Even the singer herself was shocked by the backlash, saying she didn’t think it was “that outrageous of an outfit” at all. It looks like the Grammys is getting a name for itself with risqué outfits. I wonder who it will be next year.

Featured image by: Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan's was a lot, here's how Heidi Klum's even more nude dress worked

Chappell Roan responds to backlash

Chappell Roan's catty response to people telling her to 'put some clothes on' at the Grammys

Chappell Roan wasn't the first person to wear *that* outrageous Grammys dress

some cambridge students for oxbridge college article

The easiest and hardest Oxbridge colleges to worm your way into in 2026, by offer rate

Claudia Cox

I wouldn’t pick a college with a deer park

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie said each other

A lot has happened between Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, so here's everything they've said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘This has been the highlight of my life, and meeting Hudson makes that 10 times sweeter’

Thea Sewell: 'I was ostracised for my views on the sex-gender debate at Cambridge University'

Esther Knowles

Thea is the founder of a controversial Cambridge University society that defines gender in terms of ‘biological sex’

Heated Rivalry

His thick WHAT? Hudson and Connor have done something even filthier after Heated Rivalry

Kieran Galpin

It’s nearly two hours long and makes Heated Rivalry look like a Sunday sermon

Here's every single Bridgerton child in order, and where their storyline is up to

Ellissa Bain

There are just too many

There's a huge Bridgerton season four theory about Sophie, that actually makes sense

Hebe Hancock

All will be revealed in part two

After that wild ending, Bridgerton's Luke Thompson explains why Sophie is perfect for Benedict

Suchismita Ghosh

Showrunner Jess Brownell has also weighed in

'Not a girl's girl': Sean's sister shares fiery take on Lucinda and Belle Love Island drama

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t expect her to go so hard

The house Lucinda bought before Love Island All Stars

Inside the huge house Lucinda bought with Love Island cash and now brags about on TikTok

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even view it before she bought it

'Hell on earth': Bristol students caught in 'crush' outside 'oversold' venue

Chloe Brown

Emergency services were called to the scene which saw one casualty

