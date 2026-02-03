Bianca Censori’s naked Grammys dress last year was so much raunchier than Chappell Roan’s

3 hours ago

Everyone’s freaking out over Chappell Roan’s nipple dress she wore to the Grammys on Sunday night, but guys… it’s literally nothing compared to Bianca Censori’s last year. Everyone needs to chill.

The 27-year-old singer stepped out at the 2026 awards ceremony wearing a sheer red dress that was attached to her nipples, with her whole upper body on raunchy display. People are calling the dress, which is a recreation of Mugler’s 1998 design, absolutely outrageous, and she’s had loads of backlash. It is quite wild, but Kanye West’s wife’s outfit was so much worse.

Last February, Australian model and architect Bianca Censori, who married Kanye in December 2022, arrived at the 2025 Grammys wearing a huge black floor-length fur coat. Then, while standing right next to her husband, she took it off in front of photographers on the red carpet to reveal she was practically naked.

All Censori was wearing was a completely sheer slip dress, leaving absolutely nothing to the imagination. Everything was on display, and she was practically fully nude. The dress, if you can even call it that, was designed by Kanye for his brand Yeezy, and he suitably named it the “invisible dress”.

The moment shocked the world, and she was so naked outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles that some people wondered if she’d actually face charges for indecent exposure. She didn’t, but the moment has gone down in history as one of the most outrageous Grammys moments ever.

In comparison, Chappell Roan’s 2026 dress is so tame. It’s just a bit of cleavage! Even the singer herself was shocked by the backlash, saying she didn’t think it was “that outrageous of an outfit” at all. It looks like the Grammys is getting a name for itself with risqué outfits. I wonder who it will be next year.

Featured image by: Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock